This Week: Regionalism, Urban Cycling, Repairing Telegraph
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Regionalism and Transportation. How are transportation decisions made across the region and at what levels of government? What crucial future issues do we need to plan for now? Join a panel of experts to describe the landscape of transportation decision-making in the Bay Area and how it might evolve in the coming decades. Tuesday, August 21, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Tuesday Urban Cycling with JUMP. Come learn the basics of biking in San Francisco at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Intro to Urban Bicycling Workshop. In partnership with Jump Bikes, the SFBC is offering a 90-minute course covering bicycling for everyday riding in SF, including the rules of the road, route planning, how to use the Jump Bikes system, and what you need to know about riding electric-assist bicycles. Tuesday, August 21, 6-7:30 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F. Registration required.
- Tuesday Repairing Telegraph. Buffered or protected bike lanes and high-visibility crosswalks are some of the options for an improvement and pavement repair project for Telegraph Avenue in Temescal. Come and give your input to help guide Oakland’s Department of Transportation on re-designing and repairing this important segment of the corridor. Tuesday, August 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 430 49th St, Oakland.
- Wednesday Community Repair Night. Want an opportunity to practice working on bikes? Are you an experienced mechanic who wants to donate your skills to help make sure all San Franciscans have affordable transportation? Come on out and get greasy at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Monthly Community Repair Night. Wednesday, August 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Bayview Warehouse, S.F.
- Wednesday 40th Street Protected Bike Lane Proposal for Emeryville. Emeryville has developed ambitious concept options for improving mobility and safety on 40th Street (and parts of San Pablo Avenue) by adding protected bike lanes, bus boarding islands, and shorter pedestrian crossings. Attend Emeryville’s upcoming public open house to learn more and provide feedback. Wednesday, August 22, 5:30-7 p.m., 3990 Harlan Street, Emeryville.
- Thursday Regionalism and Sustainability. The Bay Area has long been a national leader in promoting environmental solutions. Saving the Bay, preserving the greenbelt and ensuring clean air are some of our region’s great successes, but as the region continues to grow, new challenges will materialize. Who should be in charge of these issues as they arise? Join SPUR to discuss the future of sustainability and the environment on the regional stage. Thursday, August 23, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Off the Grid at the Presidio. Every week all over the Bay Area, Off the Grid creates public gatherings with food trucks, music and more. This year the company is also introducing modular pop-up retail spaces. Producing these events is no small feat, and much of the work is hidden from view. Join SPUR for a behind-the-scenes peek at Off the Grid with its founder as we tour Presidio Twilight, San Francisco’s own backyard campfire. Thursday, August 23, 4 p.m. Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org. Phone: 415.781.8726.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.