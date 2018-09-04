This Week: One City, Page Street, Equity in Oakland
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday/today! What If the Bay Area Were One City? It’s rare for multiple cities to amalgamate into a unified region but there are arguable benefits to doing so. How would the Bay Area be different if it followed this path and elected a single mayor and city council for a new city of 8 million people? What would the impacts be on housing, transportation and planning? Explore the pros and cons of how such a city would work. Tuesday/today!, Sept. 4, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday/today! Support the Page Street Neighborway Project at the SFMTA Board. From the raised intersection at Buchanan, to the bulbouts, to the rain gardens, this project includes many features that will make Page a more pleasant and safe place to walk and bike. Tuesday/today!, Sept. 4, 1 p.m., SF City Hall, Room 400, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Wednesday Equity in Oakland. In July, Oakland published its first Equity Indicators report. In it, the city and its partners at the City University of New York’s Institute for State and Local Governance develop a baseline framework that can be utilized to better understand the impacts of race and create a tool that will help city departments strive to advance equity across Oakland. Hear more about the report and its findings. Wednesday, Sept. 5, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Friday Women Bike SF Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s monthly Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips and caffeinate together. If you’re new to riding or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, this is where to find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in SF. Friday, Sept. 7, 8-9 a.m., Andytown Coffee Roasters, 3655 Lawton St., S.F.
- Saturday Peak2Peak Walk. Join Walk San Francisco on its all-day urban trek across San Francisco. Saturday, Sept. 8, 8:30 a.m-5:30 p.m., start at Duboce Park and finish at Sydney G. Walton Square on the Embarcadero. Register/purchase tickets here.
- Sunday Oakland Pride. Come join Oakland’s LGBTQ festival and parade (and see new rainbow crosswalks!) The Oakland Pride parade is Sunday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m., starting from Oakland City Hall and continuing to Broadway & 20th Street. The festival is 11-7 p.m. at Broadway and 20th.
- Sunday Sunday Streets Western Addition. Fillmore and sections of Fulton and Baker Streets will be open to pedestrians, cyclists, roller-skaters, toddlers, families, seniors and more. Sunday, Sept. 9, 11-4 p.m. Route runs from Geary and Fillmore to Fell and Baker.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.