This Week: Climate Action, Homegrown Energy, High-speed Rail Summit
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Planning for Climate Action. As we continue to experience extreme weather as a result of Earth’s changing climate, planners around the world have joined forces to better understand the role that city planning can have in creating meaningful environmental change. Monday/tonight!, Sept. 10, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Homegrown Energy for California. California has committed to producing 100 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2045. To prepare for this important deadline, innovative local energy programs, private sector partnerships and new technologies are being tested across the state. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday (continues through Thursday) High-Speed Rail Leadership Summit. Learn all about California’s secret-to-success in getting 220 mph high-speed rail built. The first 120-mile segment is now in heavy construction in the Central Valley, while hundreds more miles are quickly moving towards construction bidding. This visionary project will connect the state with an 880-mile long world-class transportation system set to revolutionize mobility in America. Note: you can get a special Streetsblog, 10 percent discount on your registration by entering the code: “HSRSUMMIT10”, Tuesday, Sept. 11-Thursday, Sept. 13, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Chambers. 70 West Hedding St., San Jose.
- Tuesday Embarcadero Committee Meeting. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition as they strategize how to get more turnout and engage a broad community in advance of the October public meetings on redesigning the Embarcadero to make it safe. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 5:30-7 p.m., Hi Dive Bar, Pier 28, S.F.
- Wednesday (continues through Friday) Global Climate Action Summit. The Global Climate Action Summit will bring leaders and people together from around the world. It will also be a launchpad for deeper worldwide commitments and accelerated action from countries—supported by all sectors of society—that can put the globe on track to prevent dangerous climate change and realize the historic Paris Agreement. Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 12-14, Moscone Center South, S.F.
- Wednesday Pinole and Hercules Bay Trail Segments Open. There will be a formal ribbon cutting to mark the completion of this phase of the Hercules Regional Intermodal Transportation Center. Funded with a $2.5 million One Bay Area Grant, this 1-mile segment of the Bay Trail provides a temporary connection from Railroad Avenue and a new segment of the Bay Trail in the direction of Pinole via existing East Bay Regional Park District trail segments. Wednesday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m., at the Bay Trail in Pinole, Bayfront Park, Please RSVP to Laura Heywood, lheywood@ebparks.org; (510) 544-2200.
- Thursday How can we Regulate Micro-Mobility? Cities have been swarmed by the arrival of micro-mobility devices such as electric scooters on our streets and sidewalks. Many of these devices have been provided by companies rushing to capture users in a rapidly growing market, but micro-mobility is expanding faster than municipalities can create a regulatory framework. Come learn how cities like San Jose are dealing with the impacts of these new transportation modes. Thursday, Sept. 13, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.