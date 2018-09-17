This Week: BART D8 Forum, Geary Community Advisory, Inclusive Community

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight! BART District 8 Candidate Forum. With Nick Josefowitz leaving, there’s an open seat for District 8. Come hear how BART board candidates plan to address the many challenges BART is facing and discuss their visions for the future of BART. Join the S.F. Transit Riders for a moderated discussion followed by a Q&A. Monday/tonight!, Sept. 17. Event begins at 6 p.m. with light refreshments and time to mingle; Forum begins at 6:30 p.m. San Francisco Transit Riders Headquarters, 1st Floor, 795 Folsom Street, S.F.  RSVP https://www.facebook.com/events/390749484792603/, or contact cat@sftransitriders.org with questions.
  • Tuesday Geary Community Advisory Committee. This committee advises on the Geary Rapid project and the Geary Corridor Improvement Project. Tuesday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m., Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, One South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Wednesday What Is Inclusive Community? What do we really mean when we say “inclusion”? How do we ensure that communities meet inclusivity goals? Join leaders thinking about strategies for market-rate, affordable, and special-needs housing to advance inclusive community development. Wednesday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Thursday California’s Major EV Investment. The California Public Utilities Commission approved proposals from California’s three largest utilities to fast-track the building of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state. The plans, which amount to nearly $1 billion in investment, will support the statewide shift to EVs in the coming years. Learn more about how this process has unfolded, what’s next for EVs, and how they will affect our region. Thursday, Sept. 20, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Friday Bike About Town – Albany. Join the City of Albany’s Department of Recreation and a bunch of your fellow riders to explore Albany by bike during a series of events. Each of the events will trace different routes that pass through parts of town you may not have biked before. Friday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m., 1554 Solano Ave, Albany.
  • Saturday Traffic Skills 101: Classroom Workshop. Looking to get comfortable riding in San Francisco? Join the Bicycle Coalition for a two-hour course covering all you need to know for biking in SF and the Bay Area. This is the perfect class for anyone already riding to deepen their knowledge, as well as for people interested in riding but intimidated by urban traffic. Saturday, Sept. 22, 11-1 p.m., Hayes Valley Clubhouse, Hayes Street @ Buchanan Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Sunday Street Tenderloin. This second Tenderloin event of the season provides open, car-free streets for kids, families, seniors and residents, celebrating one of the city’s oldest and most historic neighborhoods. Sunday, Sept. 23, 11-4 p.m., Larkin Street, Ellis Street, Jones Street, Golden Gate Ave., S.F.

