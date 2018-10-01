This Week: Transportation Taxes, Bike the Vote, Howard Ride
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Taxes for Transportation. Senate Bill 1 (S.B. 1) was passed last year to increase funding from the state’s gas tax and offset a decline in revenue due to increased vehicle efficiency. However, it may be repealed this November when voters are faced with Prop. 6, a measure that would both repeal S.B. 1 and make it harder to increase transportation funding across the state. Learn about what S.B. 1 does for our region and the impacts that Prop. 6 would have on transportation funding. Tuesday, Oct. 2, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Bike the Vote Panhandle Service Station. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition ambassadors will be out on the path through the Panhandle to warm your commute and give you the latest update on their work. Stop by for a snack and sign a petition. They’ll also be offering discounted memberships of $25 -that’s a $10 savings. Tuesday, Oct. 2, 5-7 p.m., Fell and Baker streets, S.F.
- Wednesday Howard Ride with City Staff. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition is hosting a ride with SF Municipal Transportation Agency staffers who are designing bike lanes for Howard. This will be an opportunity for you to let them know what you want to see in the project to be built by end of 2018. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Gene Friend Rec Center, 270 6th Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Ballots and Brews. On November 6, San Francisco residents will head to the voting booth. Become a smarter voter by joining SPUR policy staff in an annual tradition as they explain the ballot over beers. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Eden Walk and Roll Fest. Walk and Roll to School Day is October 10. So get ready with free bike repair, a bicycle skills course, and community resources for being safe, active, and healthy. Thursday, Oct. 4, 5-7 p.m., REACH Ashland Youth Center, 16335 E 14th St, San Leandro. RSVP here.
- Friday Women Bike SF October Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalitions’s monthly coffee club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips and caffeinate together. If you’re new to riding or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, this is a perfect place to find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in SF. Friday, Oct. 5, 8-9 a.m., Thorough Bread and Pastry, 248 Church St., S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Bike East Bay, with support from the UC Berkeley Police Department, is offering free, two-hour bicycle skills workshops. These classes are open to the general public, but are also being offered to ticketed cyclists to qualify for a fine reduction (more info here). Saturday, Oct. 6, 1-3 p.m., Barrows Hall, Room 175, UC Berkeley, Berkeley.
