This Week: Scooter Town Hall, Bicycle Advisory, Bayview Plan
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Oakland Scooter Town Hall. Make your voice heard as OakDOT develops new rules and regulations. Learn how to safely operate a scooter, hear what scooter companies are doing to address concerns. Monday/tonight! Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m., 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Council Chambers, Oakland.
- Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets monthly to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the SFMTA, and other city and county agencies. Monday/tonight! Oct. 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City Hall, Room 408, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Bayview Community Based Transportation Plan. SFMTA and BMAGIC invite all members of the Bayview Hunters Point neighborhood to join them at a first public workshop for the Bayview Community Based Transportation Plan. Tuesday, Oct. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m., the Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center, 1753 Caroll Ave., S.F.
- Wednesday Battery Powered Buses. Come learn how local agencies are leading the charge for battery-powered electric buses in the Bay Area. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday Pedestrian Safety Conversation with Nick Josefowitz. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition is endorsing Josefowitz for District 2 Supervisor in this year’s November elections. Pedestrian safety is a key issue in the upcoming election. Come hear from Josefowitz about how we can keep our families and ourselves safer on the streets. Hosted by pedestrian safety advocates Neeti Chokshi, Navin Gupta, and Amy Andersen. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 6-7:30 p.m., 1770 Pacific Ave. #204, S.F.
- Thursday Understanding Transit Rider Experiences. Journey maps are a crucial step toward understanding how people perceive your service or process. Come learn the how, when, and why of making a journey map of services and systems. Thursday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Friday Biking After Dark Workshop. Winter is coming, meaning shorter days and darker evening commutes. Attend this workshop and learn how to bike safely after dark. Friday, Oct. 26, 6-7 p.m., 2727 Milvia Street, Sports Basement Berkeley, Berkeley.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.