This Week: Election Day, an Aging City, Election Re-Cap
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Election Day! Vote on Prop. 6 and other important measures and candidates on the ballot. For a rundown of advocate groups and their recommendations, click here. To find your voting location, click here.
- Tuesday An Aging City Population. The population of Americans aged 65 and older is expected to skyrocket over the next 20 years, but many of our existing housing types aren’t designed for aging residents. Come learn about new ways to address this issue, including co-housing options, affordability, and more. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday Post-Election Re-Cap. Join SPUR for their regular post-election review, going over all the results and what they mean. Wednesday, Nov. 7, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday San Jose’s Slug Trains. San Jose has a slow, infrequent, and inefficient light-rail system. Come hear from public officials about plans to improve it. Thursday, Nov. 8, 12:30, SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Thursday Bike East Bay’s Biketopia. Come to Bike East Bay’s annual member party and fundraiser, presented by the Law Office of Daniel H. Rose. Enjoy good eats, tasty brews, and a silent auction with 100+ items donated by bike-friendly businesses. Thursday, Nov. 8, 6:30-10 p.m., Ed Robert’s Campus, 3075 Adeline, Berkeley.
- Saturday Family Cycling Rodeo. This Bike East Bay workshop is for kids who are able to ride a bike and ready to take to the paths and roadways with their parents (suggested grade range K-6th). Saturday, Nov. 10, 10-2 p.m., 250 10th Street, Oakland.
- Sunday SF Urban Film Fest. The festival kicks off with films about protest and celebration in our shared spaces. Sunday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m., Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St., S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.