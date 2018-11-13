This Week: Urban Films, Momentum, Valencia

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday/tonight! Infrastructure for Equity. The San Francisco Urban Film Festival continues with a screening of films selected from international and local submissions, including the Swiss filmmaker Zoel Aeschbacher’s narrative short “Bonobo” and local filmmaker Serghino Roosblad’s documentary film about Oakland’s MacArthur Maze, followed by a discussion. Tuesday/tonight!, Nov. 13, 6 p.m., SPUR, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Momentum Meeting. ‘SFBC Momentum’ discusses how SF Bicycle Coalition members and friends work to increase member engagement and communication to keep improving cycling. Tuesday/tonight!, Nov. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1st Floor Povarello Room, 150 Golden Gate Ave., S.F.
  • Wednesday Valencia Bikeway Improvements – Workshop #2. SFMTA has developed proposals for near-term curb management (i.e., parking and loading) changes from 15th to 24th streets and a pilot parking-protected bike lane from Market to 15th streets. Stop by their workshop, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral Church,  245 Valencia Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Parting Words from SPUR’s Gabriel Metcalf. After 13 years at the helm, SPUR President and CEO Gabriel Metcalf will be stepping down to assume a new role in Sydney, Australia. Metcalf will discuss the biggest challenges and successes of his years at SPUR, as well as how he sees SPUR’s future role in a changing Bay Area. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 6-7 p.m, reception, 7-8 p.m., SPUR Urban Center
    654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Spin Powered Scooter Permit Appeal. Powered kick scooters are back on the streets of San Francisco, but not everyone is happy with how the permit process was handled. Come hear an administrative hearing appealing the decision on one scooter company. Thursday, Nov. 15, 12:30-3:30 p.m., San Francisco County Transportation Agency, Room 218, 1455 Market Street, S.F.
  • Sunday World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Victims 2018. Every year, more than 1.3 million people are killed and 50 million more are injured or disabled in traffic collisions–also called traffic violence. Join the San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets, Walk SF, and members of the Vision Zero Coalition as they mark San Francisco’s 4th annual World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Victims. Sunday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m., begins at 180 12th Street (between South Van Ness and Howard) and continues to City Hall.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

