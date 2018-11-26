This Week: Learn from Tokyo, Light up the Night, Priced Out

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday More to Learn from Tokyo. Tokyo, as a high-tech, globally connected waterfront city that contends with frequent earthquakes, is a fascinating counterpoint to the Bay Area. It has one of the world’s best transportation systems and has built enough housing to remain affordable. Come hear about a SPUR study trip. Tuesday, Nov. 27, SPUR, 12:30 p.m., 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Tuesday Light up the Night. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition will hold its annual bike light distribution campaign. They install hundreds of white front lights and red back lights on bicycles for people riding in the dark. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them the most, they keep the distribution locations a secret. Tuesday, Nov. 27, 5-7:30 p.m. Check out the SFBC’s volunteer page for venues.
  • Wednesday Generation Priced Out. The new book by Randy Shaw, Generation Priced Out, tells the stories of residents, politicians and developers in over a dozen cities impacted by the housing crisis. Join SPUR for a conversation with the author. Wednesday, Nov. 28, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Woonerven. Join Walk SF for their annual holiday party. This year, Woonerven will also celebrate Walk SF’s 20th anniversary. Wednesday, Nov. 28, 5:30-8 p.m., 111 Minna Gallery, 111 Minna, S.F.
  • Wednesday City Governments and Megaprojects. Transportation megaprojects, such as rail extensions, are large, complex and expensive. Because they must be planned with skill and precision, their design has typically been left to transportation agencies. However, many local governments have taken it upon themselves to influence how this infrastructure is shaped. Come hear about why cities in the Bay Area are choosing to play a major role in how these important transportation projects are designed. Wednesday, Nov. 28, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Thursday Climate Ride Meet & Greet. Learn about riding for Bike East Bay in the June climate ride from San Francisco to San Luis Obispo. Thursday, Nov. 29, 6:30-8 p.m., 466 Water St., Bike East Bay office, (between Broadway and Washington St, Jack London Square), Oakland.
  • Sunday Winterfest. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for their annual holiday party. Sunday, Dec., 2-6 p.m., County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park, 1199 9th Ave., S.F.

