Please Consider a Donation to Streetsblog SF

The Bay Area is replete with tightly knit, walkable, bikeable neighborhoods. But we stroll like nervous cats, always on the alert for a speeding car that can kill or severely injure us whenever we step off the curb, as advocates remind us every year during the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

We know how to solve this problem. For the price of an airline ticket, anyone can go to the Netherlands and experience safe streets first hand. Vision Zero isn’t an ethereal goal–it’s already a reality in many other nations. We must have protected bike lanes and intersections, bike boulevards, better sidewalks, inviting green spaces, and fast, reliable transit. That doesn’t mean banning cars, but we have to keep people safe.

Supporting those goals is what Streetsblog is all about.

