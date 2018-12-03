This Week: Hearst Bikeway, Bike Lanes on Telegraph, Bike Lanes on Valencia

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight! Hearst Avenue Bikeway Upgrade Public MeetingThis project includes improvements to pavement conditions as well as Complete Streets safety treatments for people walking, bicycling, and driving. The project will stretch from Milvia Street to Shattuck Avenue and close a gap in the city’s low-stress bikeway network. Monday/tonight! Dec. 3, 6-7:30 p.m., North Berkeley Senior Center, 1901 Hearst Avenue, Berkeley.
  • Tuesday Protected Bike Lanes on Telegraph goes to Oakland Public Works Committee. Oakland will decide whether or not to add a bike lane on Telegraph Avenue in the Temescal District. After 20 years of effort, one of the East Bay’s most popular destinations to bike to could be safe and inviting. Come speak at the Public Works Committee meeting. Tuesday, Dec. 4, 11:30 a.m., Sgt. Mark Dunakin Room – 1st Floor, Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland.
  • Tuesday SFMTA Board Considers Protected Bike Lanes on Valencia. As part of its regular meeting, the board will consider constructing a parking-protected bikeway along Valencia Street between Market and 15th. Come and speak in favor of this important and long overdue modification to make one of San Francisco’s most popular bike routes safe. Tuesday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m., Room 400, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
  • Tuesday Bicycle Coalition Momentum Meeting. Join SFBC as they work toward advancing the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s mission and work towards increasing member engagement. Newcomers encouraged to come. Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sports Basement Grotto, 1590 Bryant Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Central Subway Extension Meeting. This is a chance to learn more about the plans to extend the Central Subway and to speak up for getting it not only to North Beach and Fisherman’s Wharf, but through the Marina to the Presidio. Wednesday, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m., Marina Middle School cafeteria, 3500 Fillmore St., S.F.
  • Thursday San Francisco Transit Riders Holiday Party. Come join the Transit Riders for their holiday part to celebrate a year of transit accomplishments. Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m., Mariposa Hunters Point Yacht Club, 405 Terry A Francois Boulevard, S.F.
  • Friday Women Bike SF Coffee Club.  This monthly coffee club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. If you’re new to riding or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in SF. Friday, Dec. 7, 8-9 a.m., Kantine, 1906 Market Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Downtown Hayward Bike Tour. Join Bike East Bay and Bike Walk Eden for a community bike ride in downtown Hayward. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2:30-4:30, 699 B St., Hayward BART, Hayward.

