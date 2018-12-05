Please Help Support Streetsblog San Francisco As We Celebrate 2018 and Prepare for 2019

We don't just want your fiscal support. We also need your help with our 2018 reader survey.

Please support us today.
Don’t need the pitch? Make a donation, here. Take the survey, here.

Friends,

Thank you for your support for Streetsblog San Francisco. Over the years you have helped us be an important independent non-profit media source and a voice for safer streets, better transit, more housing options and stronger communities. We aim to raise $10,000 between Thanksgiving and the New Year.

We ask for your support to help keep Streetsblog strong and independent in 2019 and beyond. True, Streetsblog receives large donations from The Craig’s List Foundation and the S.E.E.D Fund, and advertising from GJEL Accident Attorneys and Metropolitan Shuttle. But it’s the individual donations from readers, some as small as $5 and one as large as $5,000, that make the difference and allow Streetsblog to be all that it can be.

If you’re already sold, you can make a donation by clicking here. There are other options for making a donation at the end of this post.

In 2017, Streetsblog asked for your feedback in our first reader survey. It helped us make editorial and fundraising decisions to help Streetsblog move forward. We’re launching our second annual reader survey today, at the same time we ask for your contributions. You can give us your feedback anytime, but we would appreciate if you can give us 5-10 minutes of your time to fill out the survey.

Look for more information on what we learn from the survey in a future post.

When I started writing this post, I asked Roger for his favorite story of the year, from a writing perspective and because it helped lead to a positive outcome.

He responded:

Anti-bike firefighters in San Francisco had repeatedly jammed up protected bike lane projects by claiming that they interfered with ladder trucks. 

But Streetsblog San Francisco tracked down a firefighter in the SFFD who was willing to push back. And here’s the resulting Q&A.

The interview was shared far and wide, and gave officials political cover to stand up to the fire department (in fact, a higher up at SFMTA reached out to me directly for the firefighter’s contact info). Within a few months, protected bike lanes were approved or installed in the locations where the fire department had previously vetoed them, such as Upper Market and Howard.

To keep doing this kind of work, we need your help. Consider making a donation to keep Streetsblog strong in 2019.

If you’d like to make a donation and don’t want to donate money online or through our web portal, there are other options:

Make a donation through paypal, by sending the donation to damien@streetsblog.org.

You can donate bitcoin through a portal at our Santa Monica website : http://www.santamonicanext.org/make-a-donation/

Write a check and mail to: Streetsblog ℅ Damien Newton, 11539 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064.

And if none of these work, email damien@streetsblog.org and we will make sure we find a way to help you make a donation.

Thanks again for all of your support. We can’t do Streetsblog without you.

