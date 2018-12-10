This Week: SFBC Volunteer night, Temescal bike lanes, and Streetsblog Party!
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Volunteer Night. Stop by, chat with fellow members, and work together on group office tasks. Dinner is provided. Tuesday, Dec. 11, 5 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market, S.F.
- Tuesday Oakland City Council Hearing on Temescal/Telegraph. After 20 years of effort, one of the East Bay’s most popular destinations to bike to could be safe and inviting. Let your Oakland City Councilmember know you support a “safe Telegraph for everyone,” then join Bike East Bay and other supporters of safe and livable streets at Council. Tuesday, Dec. 11, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chamber, 3rd Floor, Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland.
- Wednesday Streetsblog’s Holiday Party. It’s that time of year again. Join Streetsblog San Francisco for a Holiday Party, upstairs, at the rear of the Dalva bar, aka “The Hideout.” Come meet your favorite Streetsbloggers and relax with friends you didn’t even know you had. The event is free and open to the public. Also, this is our end-of-the-year pledge drive, so you can make a donation at the event, or donate anytime online. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m., at Dalva, near the 16th and Mission BART station.
- Wednesday Potrero Yard Neighborhood Working Group. Help SFMTA design a new bus yard with housing on top that adds to the neighborhood. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m., 2500 Mariposa St, S.F.
- Saturday Family Cycling Workshop – Alameda. Join Bike East Bay’s instructors for a day of fun games, safety drills, skills building, and a neighborhood ride. This workshop is for kids who are able to ride a bike and ready to take to the paths and roadways with their parents (suggested grade range 2nd-6th). Saturday, Dec. 15, 9-11:30 a.m., 1401 Pacific Ave, Littlejohn Park, Alameda.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101 Classroom Workshop – Oakland. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. 2-hour, indoor workshop for adults and teens, no bike required. Saturday, Dec. 15, 1-3 p.m., 5606 San Pablo Ave, Golden Gate Branch Library, Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.