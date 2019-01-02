This Week: Women Bike Book Club, Coffee Club, Urban Cycling 101

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Thursday Women Bike Book Club. Discuss biking, feminism, and the intersection of the two. Everyone is welcome. This meeting will discuss Bikes Not Rockets. Thursday, Jan. 3, 6-7:30 p.m., Golden Gate Branch Library, 5606 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland
  • Friday Women Bike SF Coffee Club. This monthly coffee club is an opportunity to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. If you’re new to riding or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, this is a perfect place to find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in SF. Friday, Jan. 4, 8-9 a.m., Coffee Bar, 1890 Bryant Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Urban Cycling 101 Classroom Workshop. Bike East Bay, with support from the UC Berkeley Police Department, offers free, two-hour bicycle skills workshops. These classes are all open to the general public, but are also being offered to ticketed cyclists to qualify for a fine reduction (more info here). Saturday, Jan. 5, 1-3 p.m., Barrows Hall, Room 175, UC Berkeley, Berkeley
  • Sunday Gals with Gears Bike Ride: Golden Gate Park/Lake Merced. Gals with Gears is a San Francisco Bicycle Coalition member-led group that leads monthly scenic rides geared towards women aged 50-plus-years young, although all riders are welcome. Friday the Gals take an easy-going ride that starts and ends at the Golden Gate Park Music Concourse. It will loop clockwise around Lake Merced and return via Ocean Beach along the Great Highway and finally east through GG Park. Sunday, Jan. 6, 10-1 p.m., Golden Gate Park Bandshell, 82 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., S.F.

