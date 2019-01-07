This Week: Ped Advisory Committee, Muni Art, Community Repair

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday Pedestrian Safety Advisory Committee. The PSAC is charged with providing expertise on issues concerning pedestrian safety, convenience, ambiance, and planning as well as advocating for pedestrian safety by engaging the public, Board of Supervisors and other relevant agencies. Key topics in this month’s meeting: committee Elections, SFPD Report, etc. Come join the meeting and learn what’s going on–there are a few open seats if you want to represent pedestrian issues in your district. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 6 p.m., Room 400, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
  • Wednesday SFMTA and San Francisco Beautiful Kick-Off Muni Art 2019. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and San Francisco Beautiful will kick-off the 2019 Muni Art Project on the Polk Street steps of San Francisco’s City Hall. The 2019 theme, “Connecting Our Community” is a collaboration with The Poetry Society of America. A Muni bus with a selection of the art will be on site at the event for the public to tour. Wednesday, Jan 9, 11 a.m., at the Polk Street steps of San Francisco’s City Hall.
  • Wednesday Community Repair Night.  Want an opportunity to practice working on bikes? Are you an experienced mechanic who wants to donate your skills to help make sure all San Franciscans have affordable transportation? Or do you just want to get your hands a little dirty? Come on out and get greasy at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Monthly Community Repair Night. They’ll be fixing up bikes to get them ready to give away at future Community Bike Builds. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Wednesday, Jan. 9, 5:30-8:30 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Bayview Warehouse, 141 Industrial St., S.F.
  • Wednesday The Long Shadow of Silicon Valley. The recently released Silicon City offers a portrait of a San Francisco reshaped by Silicon Valley. The book contains conversations with coders, venture capitalists, and politicians and protesters on how San Francisco was transformed by the tech boom. Join SPUR to hear some of their stories. Wednesday, Jan. 9, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Light up the Night. This is the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s annual bike-light distribution campaign, done alongside their generous sponsor, Bay Area Bicycle Law. They install hundreds of white front lights and red back lights on bicycles for people riding in the dark. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them the most, they keep the distribution locations a secret. Thursday, Jan. 10, 5-7:30 p.m. Contact SFBC for location details.
  • Thursday An Opinionated Atlas of U.S. Transit. The new book Trains, Buses, People by Christof Spieler is billed as “an opinionated atlas of U.S. transit.” He compares and profiles 47 metropolitan transit systems. Come learn what the author considers the best and worst systems in the country. Thursday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Saturday Bike Commuter Workshop – San Lorenzo. At this workshop you’ll learn how to outfit your bike, adjust a helmet, avoid common crashes, get a green light at traffic signals, and have more fun on every bike trip. This indoor, 1-hour class is made possible via funding from the Alameda County Transportation Commission. For adults and teens, no bike required. Saturday, Jan. 12, 11-12 p.m., San Lorenzo Library, 395 Paseo Grande, San Lorenzo.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

