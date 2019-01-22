This Week: Caltrain, SFBC All-Member Meeting, SB 35
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday/today! Caltrain’s 2040 Vision. Caltrain’s vision for the Peninsula corridor in 2040 includes electrified train service, greater integration with other transit operators, and additional trains, among other improvements. To bring this to fruition, the agency is developing a business plan to be implemented in 2020. Tuesday/today!, Jan. 22, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition All-Member Meeting. Join the SFBC’s Annual Member Meeting to learn what’s new and share feedback on the campaigns that matter the most to you. The Member Meeting will also feature an SF Bicycle Coalition Board of Directors candidate forum. All candidates will be given an opportunity to speak, and members will have a chance to meet the candidates and ask them questions directly after the forum. Wednesday, Jan. 23, 6-8 p.m., Sports Basement Bryant, 1590 Bryant St., S.F.
- Thursday How the State Is Changing Local Housing Decisions. SB 35 aims to streamline housing approvals in cities that have not met their targets. That bill, along with the threat of greater state legislation, is proving to be a catalytic lever in the local approvals process. Come hear how it’s working. Thursday, Jan. 24, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday A Changing Mid-Market. Changes and big moves have long been anticipated along Mid-Market and in the Tenderloin. A handful of projects have now been completed, and still more major developments are underway. Take a tour with SPUR of the neighborhood and learn about what they mean for the public realm. Thursday, Jan. 24, 2:30 p.m., Location details will be sent to registered attendees. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org
- Saturday Biking After Dark Workshop – Alameda. Biking after dark can be fun, but is important to plan ahead and make sure you always have the right equipment to be visible on your bike. Learn what you need and how to do it in this free class. Saturday, Jan. 26, 11-12 p.m., Alameda Main Library community room, 1550 Oak St., Alameda.
- Saturday Folsom and Howard Open House. Give feedback on designs for Folsom and Howard streets. The project could include a parking-protected bikeway with concrete buffers, pedestrian safety upgrades like new signals and mid-block crossings, and transit-only lanes. If approved, construction would begin in 2021. Saturday, Jan. 26, 12:30-2 p.m., 375 7th Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.