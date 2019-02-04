This Week: Affordable Housing, Dutch Mobility, Future of your Commute
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Affordable Housing: Case Studies From the U.K. to the Bay. Come explore case studies in affordable housing development, locally and internationally. Monday/tonight! Feb. 4, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Going Dutch: Lessons on Mobility. The Randstad, a region comprised of the four largest cities in the Netherlands, is similar to the Bay Area in terms of its size, population and commuter activity. However, while our region struggles to keep its aging transportation system in motion, the Randstad delivers a world-renowned integrated mobility network. Discover how the regions compare and what lessons the Bay Area can learn from the Dutch approach to sustainable regional transportation. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday The Future of Your Commute. How did Bay Area commutes become some of the worst in the country and what can we do about it? Join KQED Silicon Valley Conversations for a look at The Future of Your Commute. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 7-8:30 p.m., KQED, 2601 Mariposa Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Bus Only Lanes on the Freeway? In many places around the world, a network of expresses buses creates a cost-effective and efficient way to move people. Come hear why this mode is not commonly used in the Bay Area and what we can learn from the cities that utilize express buses to serve transit riders. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Civic Center Public Realm Plan. Want to know more about what’s planned for San Francisco’s Civic Center area? This month for ‘Meet the Expert,’ SFMTA will be hearing from Nick Perry from the City’s Planning Department. Wednesday, Feb 6, 6-7:30 p.m., 601 Van Ness, S.F.
- Thursday Women Bike Book Club. Discuss biking, feminism, and the intersection of the two. Everyone is welcome. This meeting will discuss Land of Lost Borders. Thursday, Feb. 7, 6-7:30 p.m., Golden Gate Branch Library, 5606 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland.
- Saturday Excelsior Neighborhood Traffic Calming Project Open House. The SFMTA is looking at locations with excess speeding, “cut-through” traffic, and difficult walking and biking connections. Come meet the officials and discuss where you’d like to see street improvements. Saturday, Feb. 9, 12-2 p.m., Cleveland Elementary School Cafeteria, 455 Athens Street, S.F.
- Saturday Family Cycling Rodeo. Join Bike East Bay’s certified instructors for a day of fun games, safety drills, and skills building. This workshop is for kids who are able to ride a bike and ready to take to the paths and roadways with their parents (suggested grade range K-6th). The event includes instruction on fitting a helmet, performing a bike safety check, riding in a straight line and avoiding obstacles, navigating safely through intersections, and more. Saturday, Feb. 9, 1-3:30 p.m., Eden Medical Center, 20103 Lake Chabot Road, Castro Valley.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.