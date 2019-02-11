This Week: Ped Safety Committee, CASA, Community Repair
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Pedestrian Safety Advisory Committee. The PSAC has been charged with providing expertise on issues concerning pedestrian safety, convenience, ambiance, and planning as well as advocating for pedestrian safety by engaging the public, Board of Supervisors and other relevant agencies. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m., Room 400, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Wednesday CASA–The Committee to House the Bay Area. Last year, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission convened a group of Bay Area housing experts and stakeholders to discuss housing solutions for the region. The result, the CASA Compact, is a package of policies being moved forward in 2019 with the goal of increasing housing production, preserving existing affordable housing and protecting vulnerable populations from displacement. Come learn more about the compact and what it might mean for Oakland and the East Bay. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday Community Repair Night. Want an opportunity to practice working on bikes? Are you an experienced mechanic who wants to donate your skills to help make sure all San Franciscans have affordable transportation? Or do you just want to get your hands a little dirty? Come on out and get greasy at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Monthly Community Repair Night. They’ll be fixing up bikes to get them ready to give away at future Community Bike Builds. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Venue will be provided upon registration.
- Wednesday Excelsior Neighborhood Traffic Calming Project Open House. The SFMTA is looking at locations with excess speeding, “cut-through” traffic, and difficult walking and biking connections. Come meet the officials and discuss where you’d like to see street improvements. Wednesday, Feb 13, 6-7:30 p.m., Cleveland Elementary School Cafeteria, 455 Athens Street, S.F.
- Thursday Zero Waste in Design and Construction. Join sustainability and design experts to learn more about strategies for reducing plastic use and waste in construction. Thursday, Feb 14, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Walk SF’s 49 Mile Scenic Walk. Walk the city’s historic 49 Mile Scenic Drive in chunks over the course of nine months. Walk SF will guide a group of 25 people each month on approximately 6-mile sections of the route from February through October. This segment: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10-1 p.m., for more details email info@walksf.org.
