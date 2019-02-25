This Week: Workforce, Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting, Dumbarton
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Workforce Development in Oakland. Listen to a discussion on workforce development strategies and specific projects that are poised to make an impact in Oakland. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 12:30-1:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Tuesday S.F. Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. SF Bicycle Coalition members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition Headquarters, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Dumbarton Corridor Meeting. The San Mateo County Transit District (District) and Cross Bay Transit Partners (CBTP) are exploring alternatives for transit on the Dumbarton Rail Corridor. Come learn about the plans and comment. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6:30-8 p.m., Veterans Memorial Senior Center, 1455 Madison Ave., Redwood City. Can’t make it? See flyer for additional times and locations.
- Thursday CASA Means Homes. In 2018, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission convened a group of Bay Area housing experts and stakeholders to discuss housing solutions for the region. The result, the CASA Compact, is a package of policies being moved forward in 2019 with the goal of increasing housing production, preserving existing affordable housing and protecting vulnerable populations from displacement. Come hear a discussion about the compact and what it might mean for San Jose and the South Bay. Thursday, Feb. 28, 12:30-1:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Friday Women Bike SF Coffee Club. This monthly coffee club is an opportunity to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. If you’re new to riding or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, this is a perfect place to find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in SF. Friday, March 1., 8-9 a.m., Duboce Park Cafe, 2 Sanchez St. S.F.
- Saturday Walk SF’s 49 Mile Scenic Walk. Walk the city’s historic 49 Mile Scenic Drive in chunks over the course of nine months. Walk SF will guide a group of 25 people each month on approximately six-mile sections of the route from February through October. This segment: Fisherman’s Wharf to the Presidio. Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for more details email info@walksf.org.
- Saturday Spring Ride: Bay Trail from MacArthur BART. Take a flat ride from MacArthur BART to El Cerrito Plaza by way of the Bay Bridge path, then continue up the Bay Trail to Point Isabel for about 20 miles total. Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., starts at 555 40th St., Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.