Today’s Headilnes

  • New Muni Boss Pledges to Reduce Delays (SFChron)
  • Is the Transbay Train Station too Small? (SFChron)
  • Loss of Retail Leases at Shuttered Transit Center (SFExaminer)
  • Newsom’s New Course on HSR, Prop. 13? (SFChron)
  • AARP Supports Housing Bill (Curbed)
  • New Golden Gate Park Trail (SFExaminer)
  • More LED Streetlights Coming to Bay Area (MercNews)
  • Motorist Collides with N-Judah (Hoodline)
  • Motorist Crashes into West Oakland Bakery (EastBayTimes)
  • San Jose Pedestrian Hit by Motorist Dies from Injuries (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Feinstein tells Children ‘No’ on Green New Deal (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA