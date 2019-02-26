Today’s Headlines

Cities and Climate Change (KQED)

Redeveloping Historic Piers (SFChron)

Plans for Civic Center (SFChron)

Civic Center Adjacent (SFChron)

Work on Eagle Plaza Plan (Hoodline)

Potrero Bus Yard Meetings (MissionLocal)

Best and Worst Muni Lines (Curbed)

Housing Bond Moves Closer to Ballot (SFChron)

Landlords Will have to Register Vacant Storefronts (SFWeekly)

Forgotten Murals of S.F. (Curbed)

Policing and Facebook and Google Bikes (MercNews)

San Jose State Bans Scooters (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA