Today’s Headlines

  • S.F. to Declare ‘Climate Emergency’ (SFExaminer)
  • Make up Your Mind Gavin Newsom (EastBayTimes)
  • Ficus Trees Getting the Ax (SFChron)
  • The Elusive All-in-One Transit App (Axios)
  • New Shape for Oakland A’s Proposed Stadium (Curbed)
  • Skinny Hotel Proposed for Tehama (Curbed)
  • When the Freedom Train Came to San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Letter: No Speed Limit on 5 Would be a Big Mistake (MercNews)
  • Letters: Yes, Please, on Dumbarton Link (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Residential Construction Must be Competitive (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: BART Needs Real Time Security Video (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Feinstein Betrays the Future on Green New Deal (SFChron)

  • Geez. How about declaring a “transit emergency.” How about investing billions in expanding our city and regional transit capabilities and providing efficient service to encourage drivers to ditch their cars.