Today’s Headlines

S.F. to Declare ‘Climate Emergency’ (SFExaminer)

Make up Your Mind Gavin Newsom (EastBayTimes)

Ficus Trees Getting the Ax (SFChron)

The Elusive All-in-One Transit App (Axios)

New Shape for Oakland A’s Proposed Stadium (Curbed)

Skinny Hotel Proposed for Tehama (Curbed)

When the Freedom Train Came to San Francisco (SFChron)

Letter: No Speed Limit on 5 Would be a Big Mistake (MercNews)

Letters: Yes, Please, on Dumbarton Link (MercNews)

Commentary: Residential Construction Must be Competitive (SFExaminer)

Commentary: BART Needs Real Time Security Video (MercNews)

Commentary: Feinstein Betrays the Future on Green New Deal (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA