Today’s Headlines
- S.F. to Declare ‘Climate Emergency’ (SFExaminer)
- Make up Your Mind Gavin Newsom (EastBayTimes)
- Ficus Trees Getting the Ax (SFChron)
- The Elusive All-in-One Transit App (Axios)
- New Shape for Oakland A’s Proposed Stadium (Curbed)
- Skinny Hotel Proposed for Tehama (Curbed)
- When the Freedom Train Came to San Francisco (SFChron)
- Letter: No Speed Limit on 5 Would be a Big Mistake (MercNews)
- Letters: Yes, Please, on Dumbarton Link (MercNews)
- Commentary: Residential Construction Must be Competitive (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: BART Needs Real Time Security Video (MercNews)
- Commentary: Feinstein Betrays the Future on Green New Deal (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA