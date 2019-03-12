Today’s Headlines

  • Howard Protected Bike Lane Will be Extended (SFExaminer)
  • Getting Protected Bike Lanes will Still be a Process (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s High-Injury Corridors (SFChron)
  • More on Saturday’s BART Meltdown (SFExaminer)
  • Oscar Grant Mural (Curbed)
  • More on Dumbarton Rail Plans (DailyJournal)
  • Increasing Transit Use by Making it Easier to Park Cars? (Forbes)
  • Which Cities have Smartest Transport? (IOTforAll)
  • Newsom’s Proposal to Tie Tax Revenue to Housing (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Public Housing Advocates Speak (KQED)
  • More on Housing Authority Takeover (Curbed)

