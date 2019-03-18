This Week: Protected Lanes, Bike Theft Prevention, Community Engagement
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Rally to Demand Protected Bike Lanes. Hundreds of you have written letters and stood on Howard Street with the People Protected Bike Lane protest. Now it’s time to bring that energy to City Hall and ensure elected leaders and policymakers hear and act. Meet on the steps of City Hall for a rally and then head up to the SF Municipal Transportation Agency board meeting to push for protected bike lanes the entire length of Folsom and Howard. Tuesday, March 19, 12:30 p.m., steps of City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, S.F.
- Tuesday Bike Theft Prevention Workshop. This is an indoor, classroom-only workshop for adults and teens, made possible via a partnership with the City of Alameda. No bike is required in order to participate. Learn how to protect your bike from theft, covering topics such as locking techniques, secure parking options, bike registration, and strategies for how to recover a stolen bike. Tuesday, March 19, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Mastick Senior Center, 1155 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda.
- Tuesday New Models of Community Engagement. As San Jose continues to grow, it’s imperative to find new ways to connect with current and prospective residents, and then leverage those relationships to shape the city’s future. Join SPUR as they hear from local community leaders who are trying to create new engagement platforms that promote equity and inclusion across San Jose. Tuesday, March 19, 6 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Thursday The Future Good Jobs in Tech. Join SPUR and the Kapor Center this spring for a three-part series about how tech can be done right. In part one of the conversation, they’ll talk about how the tech sector’s push for automation is changing the nature of work. This trend can be a force for increased quality of life, but it often brings unintended consequences, including increased unemployment, underemployment and a growing wealth gap. Thursday, March 21, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Thursday Fix-a-Flat Clinic. Learn how to fix a flat on your bicycle with the talented mechanics at Missing Link in Berkeley. The team is ready to answer any questions you may have about on-the-road repair. Thursday, March 21, 7-8 p.m., Missing Link Bicycle Co-op, 1988 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley.
- Saturday Family Cycling Workshop. This is for kids who are able to ride a bike and ready to take to the paths and roadways with their parents (suggested grade range 2nd-6th). The event includes instruction on fitting a helmet, communicating with other road users, and riding in a straight line and avoiding obstacles. Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hart Middle School, 4433 Willow Road, Pleasanton
- Sunday Gals With Gears: Ride the Bay Trail to Pt. Richmond. Join the Gals at El Cerrito Plaza BART, then head to the Bay Trail and continue to the enclave of Pt. Richmond. They’ll take a break at the Miller Knox Park (so bring snacks/lunch/liquid refreshments) and then return to the El Cerrito Plaza BART station. Along the way they will pass the Rosie the Riveter Museum, downtown Pt. Richmond, a retired brick oven that made bricks for the Palace Hotel in SF and the Watershed Native Plant Nursery. Sunday, March 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., El Cerrito Plaza BART Station, 6699 Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito.
