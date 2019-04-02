This Week: Powered Scooters, Coastal Land, 5th Street Project
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday/tonight! Powered Scooter Sharing Community Discussion. The SFMTA hosts a public meeting about safety, disabled access, equity, and distribution of scooters. Tuesday/tonight! April 2, 6-8 p.m., Bayanihan Community Center, 1010 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Environmental Justice in Coastal Land Use Planning. How should state agencies integrate environmental justice and social equity into land use planning decisions? Come hear how state agencies and nonprofits develop environmental justice policies. Wednesday, April 3, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday 5th Street Improvement Project – Open House #2. The proposed designs will include protected bike lanes, pedestrian upgrades, widened sidewalks, parking and loading changes, and one less vehicle lane on some blocks of 5th Street. Wednesday, April 3, 5-7 p.m., Bayanihan Community Center, 1010 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Building Blocks and Oakland. Join SPUR to play Oakland 2100, a new game that helps visualize future urban growth. Thursday, April 4, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Thursday Women Bike Book Club. Discuss biking, feminism, and the intersection of the two. Thursday, April 4, 3, 6-7:30 p.m., Golden Gate Branch Library, 5606 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland.
- Friday Women Bike SF Coffee Club. This monthly coffee club is an opportunity to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. If you’re new to riding or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, this is the place to find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in SF. Friday, April 5, 8-9 a.m., Chai Bar, 1019 Market Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.