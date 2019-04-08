This Week: Bike to Baseball, Walk to Work, Main Street
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Bike to the Park Night. The Giants, in conjunction with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, are holding a special, pre-game fundraising event before Tuesday’s game against San Diego to raise money for community bike builds. Tuesday, April 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Seals Plaza, Oracle Park, 24 Willie Mays Plaza, S.F. Admissions to the pre-game event is $15.
- Wednesday Walk to Work Day. Join Walk SF and sign the pledge to walk to work, or join an elected official for a walk to City Hall. Walks start from various locations at different times, so check out Walk SF’s page. There will be a rally on Wednesday, April 10, at 9 a.m., 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Wednesday Where Is Our Main Street? San Jose’s South First Street has long been a critical spine of the city’s downtown. Over time, the street has evolved from a major retail street to a flourishing entertainment and arts district. Join SPUR for part one of a two-part series on San Jose’s Main Street. Wednesday, April 10, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday German Lessons in Unified Transit. Germany’s Verkehrsverbund system unifies fare policies, coordinates timetables, and provides integrated trip planning. Come learn from German experts how this efficient model works and how it can apply to the disjointed transit network in the Bay Area. Wednesday, April 10, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Next Steps for Civic Center. San Francisco’s Civic Center hosts free events, art installations, and investments such as the Bi-Rite Cafe and the Helen Diller playgrounds. Join SPUR to learn more about the long-range design vision for this key public space. Thursday, April 11, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Spring Ride: Three Bears from Orinda BART. Join Bike East Bay for a 24.5-mile loop starts and ends at Orinda BART, with 2,000 feet of climbing. They’ll take it clockwise for a good long warmup before tackling the three hills. Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 11 Camino Pablo, Orinda BART Station, Orinda.
- Sunday Gals with Gears: Roll to Rodeo Beach. Gals with Gears is a member-led group of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition. The Gals lead monthly scenic rides geared towards women aged 50-plus-years young, although all riders are welcome. Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Harry Bridges Plaza / SF Ferry Building–in the Embarcadero in front of the Ferry Building.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.