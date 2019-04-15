This Week: Central Richmond, 5th Street, Resilient by Design
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Central Richmond Traffic Safety Project Open House. This SFMTA Open House will provide information and gather feedback on safety measures in the Central Richmond. Monday/tonight! April 15, 6 p.m., Richmond Rec Center Auditorium, 251 18th Avenue, S.F.
- Tuesday 5th Street Improvement Project Office Hours. Protected bike lanes, pedestrian upgrades, widened sidewalks, parking and loading changes, and reduced travel lanes from four to three are proposed on some blocks of 5th Street. Come give your feedback to SFMTA. Tuesday, April 16, 1-3 p.m., Contraband Coffee, 260 5th Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Resilient by Design Book Launch. Join SPUR for drinks and light fare in a celebration of the results of the Resilient by Design Bay Area Challenge, now compiled into a single volume. The publication will be available with a donation to SPUR. Tuesday, April 16, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday Oakland Bicycle Plan. Oakland is updating its Bicycle Plan in conjunction with a new Downtown Oakland Specific Plan for development and streetscape improvements. Walk Oakland Bike Oakland is hosting an open meeting at their space in the CEL Lab coworking spaces. Bike Walk Alameda, the A’s development team, the City of Oakland Plan Downtown team, Bike East Bay, and WOBO will be there to hear what you have to say about the plan. Wednesday, April 17, 5:30-7 p.m., 1330 Broadway, Suite 300, CEL Lab Coworking Space, Oakland.
- Wednesday Caltrain Workshop. Do you have concerns about the design of the new electrified Caltrain cars? Come to this workshop jointly hosted by two of Caltrain’s advisory committees: the Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) and the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC). Wednesday, April 17, 5:45 p.m., Bacciocco Auditorium, 2nd Floor, 1250 San Carlos Avenue, San Carlos.
- Thursday The Delta and the Future of Our Water Supplies. A decision by the California State Water Resources Control Board to leave more water in the state’s rivers is part of an attempt to sustain endangered and declining fish populations. However, the act could also impact the future of the Bay Area’s drinking water supplies. Join SPUR for a discussion of the implications. Thursday, April 18, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Blue-Collar Tech in Oakland. With the advent of advanced robotics and artificial intelligence, what will the good jobs of the future look like? What will it take to build an equitable blue-collar tech workforce? Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, April 18, 6 p.m., The Kapor Center, 2148 Broadway Ave., Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.