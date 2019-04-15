This Week: Central Richmond, 5th Street, Resilient by Design

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight! Central Richmond Traffic Safety Project Open HouseThis SFMTA Open House will provide information and gather feedback on safety measures in the Central Richmond. Monday/tonight! April 15, 6 p.m., Richmond Rec Center Auditorium, 251 18th Avenue, S.F.
  • Tuesday 5th Street Improvement Project Office Hours. Protected bike lanes, pedestrian upgrades, widened sidewalks, parking and loading changes, and reduced travel lanes from four to three are proposed on some blocks of 5th Street. Come give your feedback to SFMTA. Tuesday, April 16, 1-3 p.m., Contraband Coffee, 260 5th Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Resilient by Design Book Launch. Join SPUR for drinks and light fare in a celebration of the results of the Resilient by Design Bay Area Challenge, now compiled into a single volume. The publication will be available with a donation to SPUR. Tuesday, April 16,  6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Wednesday Oakland Bicycle Plan. Oakland is updating its Bicycle Plan in conjunction with a new Downtown Oakland Specific Plan for development and streetscape improvements. Walk Oakland Bike Oakland is hosting an open meeting at their space in the CEL Lab coworking spaces. Bike Walk Alameda, the A’s development team, the City of Oakland Plan Downtown team, Bike East Bay, and WOBO will be there to hear what you have to say about the plan. Wednesday, April 17,  5:30-7 p.m., 1330 Broadway, Suite 300, CEL Lab Coworking Space, Oakland.
  • Wednesday Caltrain Workshop. Do you have concerns about the design of the new electrified Caltrain cars? Come to this workshop jointly hosted by two of Caltrain’s advisory committees: the Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) and the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC). Wednesday, April 17, 5:45 p.m., Bacciocco Auditorium, 2nd Floor, 1250 San Carlos Avenue, San Carlos.
  • Thursday The Delta and the Future of Our Water Supplies. A decision by the California State Water Resources Control Board to leave more water in the state’s rivers is part of an attempt to sustain endangered and declining fish populations. However, the act could also impact the future of the Bay Area’s drinking water supplies. Join SPUR for a discussion of the implications. Thursday, April 18, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Blue-Collar Tech in Oakland. With the advent of advanced robotics and artificial intelligence, what will the good jobs of the future look like? What will it take to build an equitable blue-collar tech workforce? Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, April 18, 6 p.m., The Kapor Center, 2148 Broadway Ave., Oakland.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Urban Biking, Affordable Housing, Learning from Seattle

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Intermediate Urban Biking. Already feel reasonably comfortable riding your bike in the city? Have a good sense of your rights and responsibilities? Then it’s time for you to develop your skills even further. This brand-new classroom course teaches more advanced skills and techniques: riding in all […]
sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: Powered Scooters, Coastal Land, 5th Street Project

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday/tonight! Powered Scooter Sharing Community Discussion. The SFMTA hosts a public meeting about safety, disabled access, equity, and distribution of scooters. Tuesday/tonight! April 2, 6-8 p.m., Bayanihan Community Center, 1010 Mission Street, S.F. Wednesday Environmental Justice in Coastal Land Use Planning. How should state agencies integrate environmental justice and […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Resilient Richmond, San Jose River

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies and to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the Municipal Transportation Agency, the County Transportation Authority, the San Francisco Police Department, and other City and County of San Francisco agencies. Monday/tonight! April 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City […]

This Week: Safer SoMa, Sunday Streets in the Richmond

By Streetsblog |
This week is your chance to get involved with the push for safer streets in SoMa: The SF Bicycle Coalition’s Safe SoMa Committee meets tonight and the SFMTA hosts a community meeting Wednesday on its Folsom Street pilot project to replace a traffic lane with a wider bike lane. Also this week: The SFMTA presents […]