This Week: Transportation Pricing, Fix and Decorate Your Bike, More on Megaprojects
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Wednesday Transportation Pricing. Come learn about transportation pricing policies and the changes they could bring to the Bay Area. Wednesday, May 1, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Fix and Decorate Your Bike. Celebrate National Bike Month. Have a flat tire that needs to be fixed? Want to scraper your bike? Come get free minor repairs and get back riding in style. Wednesday, May 1, 2-4:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Branch Library, 6833 International Blvd., Oakland.
- Thursday More on Megaprojects. What can other professions teach us about quality assurance processes and learning from past mistakes? Come find out how we might do megaprojects right. Thursday, May 2, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Check Out the Brooklyn Basin Project. Brooklyn Basin, located on the waterfront between the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale BART stations, has been transformed from an industrial waterfront into a new neighborhood. With the first phase of the project set to open this summer, the total plan will feature more than 30 acres of parks, trails and marinas, in addition to homes and shopping. Come see the floor plans and greenspaces and hear from the developers about what it took to bring this project to life. Thursday, May 2, 3:30 p.m., Oakland. Further details will be sent to registrants in advance of this tour. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org. Phone: 510-827-1900
- Thursday Bike to Work Day Bag Stuffing Party. Be part of the work behind Bike to Work Day. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition will stuff 6,000 reusable canvas shopping totes full of goodies. Enjoy good company, snacks and dinner on them. Thursday, May 2., 3 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Sports Basement, 1590 Bryant Street, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. This workshop is taught by a Bike East Bay’s instructor, with funding provided by the City of Oakland. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. Two-hour, indoor workshop for adults and teens, no bike required. Saturday, May 4, 1-3 p.m., 5366 College Ave, Rockridge Branch Library, Oakland.
- Sunday Sunday Streets Bayview/Dogpatch. Sunday Streets connects 22nd Street in Dogpatch to the Bayview with a car-free route down Third Street, creating a safe and spacious temporary park for the community to enjoy. Walk, bike or catch the T Line which will run throughout the day. Make the day yours with fun, free exhibits and activities, from 22nd Street to Carroll Avenue. Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 3rd Street from 22nd to Carroll Avenue, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.