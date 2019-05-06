This Week: Bike to Work Day, 16th Street, San Jose Housing, Scraper Your Bike
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday 16th Street Improvement Project. Curious about what the City has planned for 16th Street between Church and Potrero in the Mission? Join SFMTA staff and community leaders to learn about the details and timeline of the second phase of the 16th Street Improvement Project. Tuesday, May 7, 6-8 p.m., 2nd Floor Auditorium, 474 Valencia Street, S.F.
- Wednesday What Is San Jose Doing About Housing? In June 2018, San Jose’s city council approved its Housing Crisis Workplan, a comprehensive approach to one of our region’s greatest plights. The plan outlines several steps to address the current housing shortage and affordability challenges faced by innumerable San Joseans. As part of Affordable Housing Week, come learn about the progress that has been made over the previous year and the steps that need to be addressed next. Wed., May 8, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday Scraper Your Bike. Get ready for Bike to Work and School Day. Make a pedal-powered smoothie. Create your own reflective gear. Have a flat tire that needs to be fixed? Want to scraper your bike? Come get free minor repairs and get riding in style. Wed., May 8, 2-4:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Branch Library, 6833 International Blvd. Oakland.
- Wednesday Visualizing Oakland in 2100. In the game Oakland 2100, players work together to imagine the future of the city, navigating trade-offs, prioritizing and placing investments, and engaging in the type of negotiations that happen in the building of cities every day. Join SPUR for an interactive evening, facilitated by students in UC Berkeley’s Master of Urban Design program, as they manipulate a model to imagine the future possibilities for the whole of downtown Oakland. Wed., May 8, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Thursday Bike to Work Day. Join tens of thousands of Bay Area commuters by pedaling to work on the biggest biking day of the year. Thursday, May 9, 7-7:30 p.m., regionwide.
- Thursday Bike to Work Day Rally. Show city leaders that SF residents bike by attending the Bike to Work Day Rally on the steps of City Hall. Hear from city leaders, members of the Board of Supervisors, and advocates. Thursday, May 9, 8:30 a.m., City Hall Steps, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Saturday Playground 2 Playground: A Family Walk with Walk SF Join Walk S.F. for a walking adventure that connects two wonderful playgrounds. Play at Cabrillo Playground in the Outer Richmond. Then hike through Golden Gate Park at a leisurely pace to the 45th Avenue Playground/Boat Picnic Area, for some more play and then a return hike. In total, the walk is about 2.25 miles. Snacks provided at both playgrounds. Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m., Cabrillo Playground, 853 38th Ave., S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.