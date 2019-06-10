This Week: SFMTA Director Search, Urban Biking, SPUR Member Party
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Board of Directors Search Committee for the Director of Transportation. This committee, which will take public comment, is tasked with finding a new director for SFMTA. Tuesday, June 11, 12:00 p.m., SFMTA Headquarters, 7th Floor, Union Square Conference Room, 1 South Van Ness Ave., S.F.
- Wednesday Urban Biking with JUMP Bikes. Come learn the basics of biking in San Francisco at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Urban Biking Basics Class, in partnership with JUMP (and on JUMP bikes). Wednesday, June 12, 6:30-8 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F.
- Wednesday SPUR Member Party San Jose. Join SPUR for the Bay Area’s largest gathering of urbanists. The three annual parties–in Oakland, San Jose and San Francisco–bring together more than 1,200 attendees for networking, cocktails, food and music. Wednesday, June 12, 5-9 p.m., San Pedro Square Market, 87 N San Pedro St, San Jose.
- Thursday Muni’s Potrero Yard. When it was originally built in 1915, the SFMTA’s Potrero Yard served 100 streetcars. Today, it houses 158 trolley buses and supports some of the busiest lines in San Francisco. Join SPUR for a tour of the 4.5-acre site for a behind-the-scenes look at how the agency maintains its massive fleet. Thursday, June 13, 10 a.m., Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Contact publicprograms@spur.org or 415-781-8726 x132
- Thursday Bikes and Oakland. Learn how Oakland’s Department of Transportation partnered with community-based organizations to develop a bike plan for the city. Thursday, June 13, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Saturday 49 Mile Scenic Walk. June’s section of this Walk San Francisco series will take walkers from scenic Lake Merced through a green passageway of the Sunset to all that Golden Gate Park has to offer. Saturday, June 15, 10-1 p.m., Register here, Sunset Blvd & Lake Merced Blvd., 230 Gellert Dr., S.F.
- Saturday Adults and Teens Learn-to-Ride Class. This Bike East Bay class is for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling and steering. Saturday, June 15, 10-1 p.m., Register here, Shafter Ave and Forest St., Rockridge BART west side parking lot, Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.