This Week: SFMTA Director Search, Urban Biking, SPUR Member Party

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday Board of Directors Search Committee for the Director of Transportation. This committee, which will take public comment, is tasked with finding a new director for SFMTA. Tuesday, June 11, 12:00 p.m., SFMTA Headquarters, 7th Floor, Union Square Conference Room, 1 South Van Ness Ave., S.F.
  • Wednesday Urban Biking with JUMP Bikes. Come learn the basics of biking in San Francisco at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Urban Biking Basics Class, in partnership with JUMP (and on JUMP bikes). Wednesday, June 12, 6:30-8 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F.
  • Wednesday SPUR Member Party San Jose. Join SPUR for the Bay Area’s largest gathering of urbanists. The three annual parties–in Oakland, San Jose and San Francisco–bring together more than 1,200 attendees for networking, cocktails, food and music. Wednesday, June 12, 5-9 p.m., San Pedro Square Market, 87 N San Pedro St, San Jose.
  • Thursday Muni’s Potrero Yard. When it was originally built in 1915, the SFMTA’s Potrero Yard served 100 streetcars. Today, it houses 158 trolley buses and supports some of the busiest lines in San Francisco. Join SPUR for a tour of the 4.5-acre site for a behind-the-scenes look at how the agency maintains its massive fleet. Thursday, June 13, 10 a.m., Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Contact publicprograms@spur.org or 415-781-8726 x132
  • Thursday Bikes and Oakland. Learn how Oakland’s Department of Transportation partnered with community-based organizations to develop a bike plan for the city. Thursday, June 13, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Saturday 49 Mile Scenic Walk. June’s section of this Walk San Francisco series will take walkers from scenic Lake Merced through a green passageway of the Sunset to all that Golden Gate Park has to offer. Saturday, June 15, 10-1 p.m., Register here, Sunset Blvd & Lake Merced Blvd., 230 Gellert Dr., S.F.
  • Saturday Adults and Teens Learn-to-Ride Class. This Bike East Bay class is for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling and steering. Saturday, June 15, 10-1 p.m., Register here, Shafter Ave and Forest St., Rockridge BART west side parking lot, Oakland.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: Bike Advisory Committee, City Trivia, Transbay Neighborhood

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/Tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets monthly to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the SFMTA, and other City and County agencies. Monday/tonight! August 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City Hall, Room 408, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F. Tuesday City […]

This Week: Muni TEP Update, Re-Thinking Ocean Avenue

By Streetsblog |
The SFMTA holds more meetings this week on the Muni Transit Effectiveness Project, including a discussion at SPUR and a community meeting in Potrero Hill. The SF Bicycle Coalition also starts up its District 5 committee, and the Planning Department kicks off its effort to redesign Ocean Avenue. Here are this week’s calendar highlights: Tuesday: Join SFMTA planners […]

This Week: Road Diet on San Jose, SFMTA Strategic Workshop

By Streetsblog |
Tonight, the SFMTA will hold a community meeting on a proposal to upgrade the existing bike lane on northbound San Jose Avenue by removing a traffic lane. Here are all of the highlights from this week’s calendar: Monday: The SFMTA will hold a community meeting on a pilot project for a road diet on the northbound side of […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Learn from Tokyo, Light up the Night, Priced Out

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday More to Learn from Tokyo. Tokyo, as a high-tech, globally connected waterfront city that contends with frequent earthquakes, is a fascinating counterpoint to the Bay Area. It has one of the world’s best transportation systems and has built enough housing to remain affordable. Come hear about a […]