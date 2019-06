Today’s Headlines

BART Inspector General (MercNews, Curbed, SFChron)

BART’s End of the Line Homeless Sweeps (SFChron)

Downed Power Line Behind Friday’s BART Delays (EastBayTimes)

Task Force to Review Muni Service (SFChron)

Golden Gate Bridge Tolls, Bus and Ferry Fares Going Up (EastBayTimes)

Breed’s Air Quality Emergency Plan (SFExaminer)

Castro Cultural District (SFExaminer)

Rolling on Electric Unicycles (SFChron)

More on Google Housing (Curbed)

East Palo Alto Gets Grant for Housing, Electric Buses (PaloAltoOnline)

Letter: Yes, Smog Check Trucks (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA