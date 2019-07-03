Happy Independence Day!

Go for a bike ride, a walk, a run, a swim... have fun and be safe this holiday weekend

fireworks_golden_gate_bridge_san_francisco_celebration_landmark_anniversary_bay_pyrotechnics-713156

A quick note to wish all of Streetsblog’s readers and supporters an enjoyable Fourth of July holiday. Barring any breaking news, Streetsblog San Francisco will be doing “light publishing” (headlines and syndication) on Wednesday, July 3rd. Then we’ll be on hiatus on the 4th and 5th, returning in full swing on Monday, July 8.

Meanwhile, be sure to save the date for our upcoming 10-year-anniversary party, Thursday, September 12.

Again, have a great holiday and thanks for your support!

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Photo: Zoxcleb

Happy Independence Day!

By Roger Rudick |
Streetsblog San Francisco will be off on July 3 and 4, returning to our normal publishing schedule on July 5. Have a great and safe holiday weekend and we’ll see you all back on Wednesday.
sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: SoMa, Women Bike Book Club, Woman Bike Coffee Club

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Thursday SoMa Member Committee. The SoMa Member Committee of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition meets regularly to talk through the latest street projects and strategize how they can hold the city accountable for delivering urgently needed bike projects. At this meeting they will regroup around the Townsend Street protected […]

Today’s Headlines

By Roger Rudick |
Safety Advocates Mad at Mayor (SFExaminer) Vision Zero Committee Meeting (SFBay) Study Shows Market Street Turn Restrictions Work (Hoodline) Largest SF Construction Projects (BizJournal) Mission Bay Kids Park to Open Tomorrow (Socketsite) More on Stern Grove Vandalism (SFWeekly) BART Shows Off New Diesel Powered Train (SFGate, MercNews) More on Toll Increase (KQED) Millbrae Program to […]
thanksgiving_turkey_T

A Happy Streetsblog Thanksgiving

By Roger Rudick |
Streetsblog wishes its readers a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday. We’ll be back on Monday with updated headlines and all the latest from the livable streets movement. Meanwhile, Streetsblog is starting its holiday fund drive. Please consider saying ‘thanks’ for the coverage we provide, by donating now!