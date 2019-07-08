Save the Date for Streetsblog’s Ten-Year Anniversary Party!

On Thursday, September 12, Streetsblog San Francisco will be celebrating its tenth birthday party with a reception at Manny’s in the Mission at 6 p.m. It’s quite an accomplishment for an online, nonprofit publication to reach this milestone (and it was touch-and-go there a couple of times), and we want to celebrate in style.

We hope we’ll see you there. Guests will include past Streetsblog editors Bryan Goebel, Aaron Bialick, and Michael Rhodes, in addition to Streetsblog’s publisher, Damien Newton. We’ve also got invitations out to a host of special guests, including many familiar names in the safe and livable streets community (more on that in an update).

For now, please save the date: September 12, 6 p.m., at Manny’s in the Mission, 3092 16th Street at Valencia, in San Francisco!


Click the above icon to save it to your calendar. Register here. And be sure to share the news with your friends on social media.

