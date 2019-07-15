Change the Date: Streetsblog Birthday Party Moved to SEPTEMBER 10

anniversaryparty_sidebar-3

Thank you so much for wanting to be part of our 10th anniversary party. Unfortunately we discovered a conflict at our venue–our birthday party was scheduled for the same evening as the third Democratic presidential debate and our venue was double-booked for the time we reserved.

After surveying some of our early RSVPs, we discovered that most of you would rather we move the party’s date to the 10th instead of finding a new venue or waiting until after the debate.

We’re hoping you can join us on the new date, September 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Manny’s in the Mission, 16th and Valencia, San Francisco. If this change causes you any inconvenience or if it means you are unable to attend the event, we are very sorry.

Thanks for your understanding and we’ll see you soon. If you RSVP’d for the 12th and cannot make the 10th, please email damien@streetsblog.org and we will refund your ticket purchase.

