This Week: Shared Mobility, Housing, Geary Rapid

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight! District 1 Shared Mobility MeetingSupervisor Sandra Fewer and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency are hosting a community meeting on scooters, bike share, car share and other emerging mobilities and services. The meeting will focus on how these shared mobilities fit into the transportation vision and network for the Richmond District. Monday/tonight! 6-7:30 p.m., Richmond Recreation Center, 251 18th Avenue, S.F.
  • Tuesday The State of Housing. Join SPUR for a discussion with lawmakers in Sacramento on what’s happening during the current 2019–20 legislative session. Which bills are moving forward and which are not? How are the CASA bills faring? And what should be on the docket for next year? Tuesday, July 16, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Geary Community Advisory Committee. The Geary CAC advises SFMTA on the Geary Rapid Project and the Geary Boulevard Improvement Project. Tuesday, July 16, 6 pm, Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, One South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Tuesday Bicycle-Friendly Driver Workshop. This class will discuss bike safety from a driver perspective. Tuesday, July 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Alameda Bicycle, 1522 Park Street, Alameda.
  • Wednesday Spotlight on Jack London.  Jack London’s restaurants and housing combine with warehouses, wholesale markets, and light industry to create a truly one-of-a-kind community. With numerous development and public space projects already completed and even more underway, come see what’s happening on the other side of the 880 freeway. Wednesday, July 17, 1:30 p.m. Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org.
  • Thursday Smart City Cycling. Looking to get comfortable riding in San Francisco? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation covering all you need to know for biking in the Bay Area. This is the perfect class for anyone already riding to hone their skills, or people interested in riding but intimidated by urban traffic. Thursday, July 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ortega Branch Library, 3223 Ortega Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Smart City Cycling 2. This on-bike class will focus on the bike-handling skills you need to safely and confidently ride in urban traffic. The class will be conducted in a car-free space, and is the second in the Smart City Cycling sequence. Saturday, July 20, 11-1 p.m., Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.

