This Week: Transportation Funding, Waterfront, Community Repair
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Transportation Funding. From taxes and fares to private dollars, multi-million-dollar transportation projects are pieced together with funding from local, state and federal levels. SPUR is hosting a series about how we pay for our transportation infrastructure. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday What’s New on the Waterfront. The Port of San Francisco released an update to the San Francisco Waterfront Plan last year, which took aim at strengthening the city’s border with the Bay in order to address hazards and adapt to future risks. Come hear what’s planned with the seawall and more. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Community Repair Night. SFBC will be fixing up bikes to get them ready to give away at future Community Bike Builds and honing our skills. Snacks and beverages provided. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Venue will be provided upon registration. Phone: 415-431-2453. Email: education@sfbike.org
- Friday Exploring One of San Jose’s Most Important Public Spaces. The Guadalupe River Park is a San Jose gem, providing publicly accessible open space and a transportation spine from Alviso through the city’s downtown. Hop on your favorite two-wheeled mode of transport and join a family-friendly bike ride exploring selected segments of the river park to unveil the rich history of the river and the unique natural habitat alongside it. Friday, Aug. 9, 4:30 p.m., Arena Green, N. Autumn Street, San Jose.
- Friday L Taraval Community Meeting. The L Taraval improvement team has determined the best location for the construction staging area is on Lower Great Highway between Ulloa and Santiago. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) proposes 2 potential layout plans and would like your input. There are two options to chose from, which can be accessed through the online survey link. Friday, Aug. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall, 3201 Ulloa Street, S.F.
- Saturday Laguna Honda Community Trail Project. This effort engages the community and new volunteers to build the trail, it also creates a new destination for visitors, is an asset to the Hospital community, and will become part of the larger San Francisco trail system that connects people in the city to a wild, inviting and educational open space. Join them for trail work the Second Saturday of the month. Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. – noon, Laguna Honda Hospital, 375 Laguna Honda Blvd., S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.