This Week: Bike After Dark, Diridon Station, Oakland Bike and Ped Commission

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Wednsday Biking After Dark Workshop, Alameda. This is an indoor, classroom-only workshop for adults and teens, made possible via a partnership with the city of Alameda. No bike is required in order to participate. Wednesday, August 14, 6:45-7:45 p.m., Alameda Bicycle, 1522 Park Street, Alameda.
  • Thursday Update on San Jose’s Train Station. The California High-Speed Rail Authority, the city of San Jose, Caltrain and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority have a cooperation agreement designed to develop the “Diridon Integrated Station Concept.” Hear from each agency about the next steps towards developing this vision. Thursday, August 15, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Thursday Oakland Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission. Mayor Schaaf will visit this meeting. There will also be a biannual paving update and a presentation on the 7th Street Grade Separation Project by ACTC and the Port of Oakland. Thursday, August 15, 5:30-8 p.m., Hearing Room 4, Oakland City Hall, One Frank H Ogawa Plaza.
  • Friday Urbanist Game Night. Whether you prefer to build Suburbia, procure a Ticket to Ride, construct a Power Grid, be one of the Settlers of Catan or just prefer to create a good, old-fashioned Monopoly, SPUR will provide a gamut of games with a city-building slant. Friday, August 16, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Saturday 49 Mile Scenic Walk #7: Twin Peaks to the Mission. Walk SF will guide a group walk of 25 people on this 5-mile section of the 49 Mile Scenic Drive. Saturday, August 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Portola Dr at Twin Peaks Blvd., 1260 Twin Peaks Blvd., S.F.
  • Saturday BMAGIC Back-to-School Event. Come volunteer at an end-of-summer giveaway with BMAGIC, a network of San Francisco neighborhood-based nonprofit organizations that support community members in Bayview Hunters Point. This Community Bike Build promises to bring smiles to dozens of kids and families. Saturday, August 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Visit www.sfbike.org/volunteer for more information.
  • Sunday Sunday Streets SoMa. Enjoy car-free fun in the heart of the SoMA from Essex to 10th Street on Folsom, with fun, free activities for the whole family to enjoy all along the way. Sunday, August 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Folsom and 7th, Folsom Street at 7th Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

