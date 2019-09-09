This Week: Transit Week, Streetsblog’s 10th Birthday Party, Public Comment Training
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/today! Transit Week Kick-off. Supervisor Gordon Mar is hosting the San Francisco Transit Rider’s kick-off rally for Transit Week on the steps of City Hall. Speakers will include SFTR Board Chair Thea Selby, SFTR Executive Director Rachel Hyden, State Senator Scott Wiener, Assemblymembers Phil Ting and David Chiu, SFMTA Vice Chair Gwenyth Borden, SFMTA Director of Transit Julie Kirschbaum, and others. Monday/today! Sept. 9, 9-9:30 a.m., the steps of San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place. (For additional Transit Week events, see San Francisco Transit Riders web page)
- Tuesday Streetsblog Ten-Year Anniversary Celebration. Join current and past editors of Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California for a party celebrating ten years of publishing. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6-9 p.m., Manny’s, 3092 16th Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Public Comment Training. At this workshop, practice crafting a three-minute public comment and gain confidence delivering your message to local decision makers. Co-hosted by Bike East Bay and Bike Walk Alameda, the workshop will focus on upcoming bicycle and pedestrian advocacy opportunities in Alameda. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Alameda Main Library, Community room, 1550 Oak Street, Alameda
- Thursday Climate Smart San Jose. Adopted in 2018, Climate Smart San Jose has been a national example of how cities can address climate change and resilience by promoting ways to reduce air pollution, save water, and create a stronger and healthier community. Thursday, Sept. 12, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Thursday Market Street Design Workshop. The SF Bicycle Coalition is pushing for a transformation of Market Street. The Better Market Street Project will bring protected bike lanes to all of Market and is rapidly becoming a reality. As approvals for this project approach, SFBC wants members to learn about the proposed designs and organize to win these changes. Thursday, Sept. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., NeighborNest
95 Hayes Sttreet, S.F.
- Thursday Making Public Life a Priority. From Viva Parks to Viva CalleSJ and MOMENT to sidewalk cafes, San Jose has become a quintessential and successful example of the “build it and they will come” mentality of public space activation. Come learn about these projects and find out what’s next. Thursday, Sept. 12, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Backyard SJ, 25 South 2nd Street, San Jose.
- Saturday Adult and Family Learn to Ride Class. Instructors will work one-on-one to assist participants in learning the basics of balancing, starting, stopping, and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., NOW Hunters Point, 155 Jennings St @ Cargo Way, S.F. Register here.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.