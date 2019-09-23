This Week: Bike Coalition Board, the Poop Problem, Building in Resilience
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday SFBC Board Meeting. SF Bicycle Coalition members are invited to attend all board meetings. No RSVP needed. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition Headquarters, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Wednesday What’s Poop Got to Do With it? The San Francisco Department of Public Works operates 25 Pit Stops (self-cleaning public toilets) across the city, while the 18 neighborhood-focused community benefit districts manually pick up waste and use high-pressure hoses to keep their streets clean. Even with these services, however, the city has become infamous for having human and animal waste on its sidewalks. Come learn how the city of San Francisco and its community partners are working on the poop problem. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Resilience is the New Sustainability. Join SPUR for a look at how the U.S. Resiliency Council readies buildings to rebound from disasters and why just building to code is not enough. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday Community Foods. In June, a new independent grocery store opened in West Oakland. Named Community Foods, the store was built with the support of many small local investors. Get a behind-the-scenes tour with its founder to hear what it took to get the store built and the challenges of running a new full-service grocery business in a neighborhood that hasn’t had one in years. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 4 p.m., Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org.
- Thursday Inner Sunset Curb Management Open House. The SFMTA is seeking input on how to better allocate curb space to meet the needs of the Inner Sunset’s businesses, residents and visitors. This project will focus on the commercial blocks of the Inner Sunset and is intended to improve safety and transit reliability while reducing congestion and supporting economic vitality. Come hear about proposals and give your feedback. Thursday, Sept. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Golden Gate Park County Fair Building Auditorium, 1199 9th Avenue, S.F.
- Thursday Women Bike Happy Hour. Any level of rider and all women, trans and femme folks are warmly welcome. Bring your bikey and bike-curious friends. Thursday, Sept. 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Telegraph Beer Garden, on Telegraph Ave. at 23rd Street, Oakland.
- Saturday Alameda Bike for the Parks. Ride your bike around panoramic views of the Bay Alameda and end at Washington Park in Alameda for an after-party for the entire family. Ride begins and ends at Washington Park with 2 ride options: a 25-mile loop around Alameda or an eight-mile round-trip to Model Airfield Park. Free hot dog lunch for all riders. Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Washington Park, 740 Central Avenue, Alameda.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.