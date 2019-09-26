Open Thread: Are E-Scooters a Distraction from Making Safe Streets?

13 lbs of plastic, battery, motor and some electronics... and a major distraction from the death and destruction automobiles and trucks continue to rain down on our cities

Taken in 2018 at Townsend and Lusk. Photo: Walk SF's "Scooters Behaving Badly" page
Scooters are coming back en masse to San Francisco. SFTMA, after a year of its initial scooter pilot program, is going to raise its cap significantly.

From the SFMTA’s release:

The SFMTA is moving forward with the next phase of the Powered Scooter Share Permit Program. Over the last year, this program permitted two operators and up to 2,100 scooters for shared use, mostly in the eastern parts of the city. The new round of permits will be issued to four operators and up to 4,000 scooters, with more than double the service area, along with a list of new terms and conditions based on lessons learned. We realize that different modes of mobility are an important part of the transportation network and the “last mile” solution to your commute is just as important as the first mile.

The four operators are Jump, Lime, Scoot and Spin. There’s more to read in the SF Chron, SF Examiner, TechCrunch, etc. It’s the ‘Revenge of the Scooters,’ ‘Scooterpocolypse Redux,” or whatever–apparently the mainstream press still thinks this is a very important issue.

Maybe I’m just jaded, but I have to admit it: I’m over the whole kick-scooter thing.

Maybe it’s because, just like the advocates at the SFBC and Walk San Francisco, part of my job is to meet with people who have lost loved ones to traffic violence. To date, none of them have been killed by scooters. And yet I can walk on any block in the city and watch crazy, dangerous, egregious and unaccountable behaviors from people driving two-to-five ton motor vehicles that can–and often do–crush human bodies and ruin and end lives. I came within a second of becoming a victims myself not too long ago, for the crime of buying some groceries. I was walking across a Trader Joe’s parking lot when a motorist zoomed out of a parking spot and careened into the parked car I’d just walked past.

I’ve had close calls with scooterists too, but let’s keep some perspective on the relative consequences.

Joe Fitz might have mentioned that’s along with the some half-million motor-vehicles registered in San Francisco, plus the hundreds of thousands more that come into the city every day. What should we be more concerned with? Let’s remember: the Vision Zero initiative is failing. We’ve had 23 fatalities this year in San Francisco thanks to traffic violence–plus some 500 serious injuries.

That’s not because of scooters. It’s because of cars and trucks and the sub-standard road designs, poor urban planning, and lack of enforcement that invites unsafe driving.

Imagine if all the resources and hours SFMTA spent on scooter regulations were instead spent on building more bulb outs and protected bike lanes. I mean that literally: what if the bureaucrats who were tasked with writing the regs had instead been transferred to street crews to help build safety infrastructure.  It seems probable that there would be one more person alive today, or one less person with life-changing injuries.

Was that life worth swapping for scooter regulations that might one day spare someone a sprained wrist or a broken toe?

If scooters remain popular in the long run, it may help build support, or even help fund, protected bike lanes and safer streets. But on the whole, scooters are a distraction. They’re pulling resources and focus from protecting all vulnerable road users, including scooterists themselves, from the real killers: cars and trucks.

What do you think? Has SFMTA spent too much time regulating scooters and not enough making streets safe? Is the mainstream press missing the point by focusing so much attention on scooters? Comment below.

  • Mario Tanev

    Yes.

  • Fran Taylor

    Of course cars are the biggest threat, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t defend our sidewalks and other pedestrian space from scooters, motorized skateboards, etc. Even, alas, bicycles. I try to shame cyclists riding on the sidewalk by stopping them, pointing to my gray hair, and saying, “I’m 70, and I’m not too chickenshit to ride my bike in the street — what’s your excuse?” Scooter riders seem to be beyond shame, and One Wheelers act like masters of the universe.

    Losing pedestrian space to yet another corporate assault is making San Francisco even more hostile to seniors, children, and people with disabilities. Only an ableist clod would sneer at “a sprained wrist or a broken toe,” which can make life plenty miserable for us old farts.

  • thielges

    I agree. The reasons for this imbalanced bias is probably due to two interlocked factors:

    1) scooters are new. New things are scary and make good scapegoats because they are “them” and not “us”.

    2) the vast majority of Bay Area residents are drivers. People naturally don’t blame a group that includes themselves. “Those humans are ruining the place!” isn’t something most people will state. Instead they’ll either ignore the problem or do something about it.

  • sf in sf

    I’m glad you feel safe riding in the street, but I’m half your age and often don’t. Scooters and bicycles shouldn’t be ridden on sidewalks. However the root cause for why people are doing it is a lack of safe space on the street.

  • mx

    I went to the SFMTA’s “Mobility Permit Harmonization” community forum last night (which was an excellent event that agency staff put a lot of time and thought into and gave up their evening for), which largely turned into a forum on scooters, and, er, I seem to have written a bit of a rant about that here now. Sorry.

    The permit effort itself is largely a product of an agency that feels it was caught flatfooted by the arrival of scooters and wants to ensure that nobody will ever again unleash a new form of transportation on the streets without going through various layers of bureaucracy and delay first. It’s not particularly clear what forms of transportation they’re worried about that aren’t covered by existing permit programs beyond pogo sticks, but the proposed definition for what will require permits has enough gaps (I was essentially told you can still rent out anything if you do it from private property or for long-term use, and stuff like autonomous taxis and autonomous sidewalk delivery robots are out of scope) that it’s hard for me to see how it matters too much.

    But while it was a small event, a number of people did come to discuss how scooters being driven on sidewalks and other unsafe riding behavior has made them feel unsafe. They were passionate and clear; one woman said “if I get hit, I’m dead probably.” Many of the people I see riding scooters on sidewalks are using personally owned scooters, rather than rentals, but it’s clearly something that needs to be addressed, and I feel a broader strategy is needed that goes beyond just saying they’ll fine rental companies if their users get caught. Going with that, the city needs to provide safe places to ride in the street, which means protected bike lanes, safe, smooth pavement, and perhaps even converting one-way streets.

    But more broadly, Roger’s point “Imagine if all the resources and hours SFMTA spent on scooter regulations were instead spent…” sums up how I feel. The city has developed a set of 10 guiding principles (https://www.sfcta.org/policies/emerging-mobility ) for micromobility, covering everything from safety to equity to labor harmony to disabled access to requiring that data be provided to the city (no equivalent protection is required to protect user data). All important criteria, yet the actual point of all this stuff, transportation, doesn’t crack the top 10 list. Anyone who can afford to do so can plonk down a 3 ton SUV on the street if they once passed a minimal test in high school, and it will fail all 10 of the guiding principles, yet the city is going to stop and assess whether proposed alternatives to that compete too much with public transit.

    The city’s entire approach to scooters and bike share has been built around regulation rather than transportation. Instead of starting with “how can we help San Franciscans get around?,” the guiding assumption is “a bunch of companies are going to come in, they’ll try to extract as much cash from residents as they can, what hoops do we want to make them jump through?” The result of that is a system that doesn’t serve its users. There aren’t enough e-bikes compared to the number of people who want to ride them because the city wrote down a number and won’t consider more until some period elapses. The bike and scooter vendors were promptly acquired and doubled or tripled their prices because the city tried to use the permit process to pick the companies it likes instead of to get the best package deal for city residents. As a form of transportation, micromobility in SF is often unreliable and fairly expensive, and will be as long as the city treats it as a problem to be contained.

    As a car-free resident who often uses bike share (and the occasional scooter) and is stupid enough to try any new form of transportation at least once, I’d much rather the city consider a vendor relationship, not a permittee one, and instead ask “who can provide us with the best service and what do we want to ask of them?” Maybe that means something like going back and standing up a city-backed subsidized non-profit e-bike share, which could easily add tens of thousands of bike trips a day to the network overnight. Maybe it means a subsidized e-bike leasing or purchase program (the government will pay wealthy car owners an expensive e-bike worth of tax credits to buy a second electric car, and nothing to give up a car and buy an e-bike). Maybe neighborhood and corridor-specific programs developed with local communities.

    But right now, the whole program is being run as a permit program out of the Taxi & Accessible Services division, which doesn’t appear to have any real vision beyond trying to come up with just the right list of permit conditions that will control commercial vendors. That’s the exact same approach that wrecked SF’s taxi industry. There’s a real opportunity for the city to take an active role in shaping what kinds of services it wants to offer to residents, but that won’t happen when as SFMTA treats micromobility as a regulatory problem instead of a set of transportation opportunities.

  • thielges

    Uh-oh, it sounds like SFMTA is more focused on self preservation than the mission of moving people around safely.

    Thanks for the analysis mx. I’d recommend that you lobby for the job with your vision if it were possible the SFMTA director could solve this. But he/she can’t do it alone. The roots are ultimately political, the voices of established car-comfortable being heard the loudest for now.

