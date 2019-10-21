This Week: FAST Act, Coordinating Transit, Phasing out Gas

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Wednesday Fixing America’s Surface Transportation. In 2020, the FAST (Fixing America’s Surface Transportation) Act is set to expire. The bill, which provides $305 billion in transportation funding over five years, has been critical. Hear what advocates and policymakers are pushing for in a reauthorization of the bill. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 12:30-1:30, SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Wednesday Coordinating Transit Networks: Learning From Other Regions. How have other regions brought fragmented, disconnected transit systems together to create a more customer-focused network? Hear what’s possible from around the world. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Thursday Community Meeting to Discuss Tragedies on Foothill. Local residents will meet with city officials to discuss the ongoing carnage on Foothill Boulevard, which took a woman’s life earlier this month and a woman and child’s life in April. Thursday, Oct. 24, 9-10 a.m., Garfield Elementary School, 1640 22nd Ave, Oakland.
  • Thursday Phasing Out Gas Heating and Cooking. Most buildings in California still burn natural gas, accounting for nearly 12 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. It makes sense, then, to fully electrify buildings, but what does that require? Learn about the impacts that building electrification can have on our health, economy and power grid. Thursday, Oct. 24, 12:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center
    654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Women Bike Happy Hour. Any level of rider and all women, trans and femme folks are welcome. Bring your bikey and bike-curious friends. Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Hello Stranger, 1724 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Saturday Reimagine Portrero Yard. Come comment and hear about proposals to modernize SFMTA’s bus hard and add housing above it. Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.,The Archery, 498 Alabama Street, S.F.
  • Sunday On-Bike Practice for Adult Cyclists. This class is intended for those who have taken the SFBC’s ‘Adult Learn to Ride’ class and would like more guided instruction before hitting the streets by themselves. A bicycle and helmet are required for this class. Sunday, Oct. 27, 12-3 p.m., Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

