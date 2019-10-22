Eyes on the Street: OakDOT Installs Rapid Half-Measures

Despite commitment to rapid response, OakDOT backs away from its most advanced designs at site of recent hit & run death

IMG_20191022_120954

Note: Metropolitan Shuttle, a leader in bus shuttle rentals, regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog Los Angeles. Unless noted in the story, Metropolitan Shuttle is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

On Oct. 1, Streetsblog reported on the death of Huong Truong, who was killed by a hit-and-run motorist at the intersection of 22nd and Foothill, near Garfield Elementary. Subsequently, Oakland DOT officials spoke with the Oakland Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission (BPAC) about “Rapid Response” plans for the area. As of today, new vertical delineators and more signs are already installed, and more is going in.

New yellow deliniators are intended to slow and guide motorists at the crosswalk
New yellow delineators are intended to guide motorists at the crosswalk where Truong was killed. Her shrine is in the background at the right of the frame

However, Streetsblog, and advocates we spoke with, were disappointed to see that OakDOT seems to have walked away from its newest, safety-focused designs. In the recent past when pedestrians have been killed, such as at 23rd and Harrison, 26th and Foothill, as well as near Lake Merritt, Oakland installed Dutch-inspired intersection and crosswalk treatments, with pedestrian refuges and protection for cyclists (see below the treatment at 26th and Foothill, where a mother and child were killed last April):

The treatments that went in back in April on Foothill where very different, and include a pedestrian refuge. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
The treatments that went in back in April on Foothill included a pedestrian refuge. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

It’s hard to square the image above with what just went in at 22nd and Foothill, four blocks away.

Bike East Bay’s Dave Campbell, who spoke with Streetsblog about the changes on 22nd, wanted to know “why wasn’t the latest thinking applied to this project?” We’ve put that question out to contacts at OakDOT and will update this post.

In fact, the vertical yellow posts at 22nd look more like the kind of treatments state transportation departments use to help cars correctly merge–not the kind of thing that protects pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.

IMG_20191022_120857

Then there was the timing of the crosswalk at 22nd and Foothill. Streetsblog observed the cycles of the light, and it doesn’t even have a leading pedestrian interval, which would allow pedestrians to have a head start on the crossing, before turning cars. In fact, it has a motorist lead of a couple of seconds. Streetsblog can only hope this is a mistake that will be quickly remedied.

To its credit, Oakland is also doing treatments for the crosswalk at Munson Way nearby, directly across from Garfield Elementary, including reinforcing the no-parking zone to “daylight” the crosswalk by installing triangular curbs that prevent cars from parking there and blocking sight lines (see below):

IMG_20191022_115758

But even here, it’s a bit baffling as to why OakDOT put them where they put them. Notice the location of these triangles, to the right of the bike lane.

Yes, you're seeing that right. Oakland is putting a protected bike lane on the wrong side of the bike lane. Photos: Streetsblog/Rudick
Yes, that’s the bike lane on the left, then those little triangular dividers to the right of it, and then an open space. For some reason, Oakland is putting a curb on the right (meaning wrong) side of the bike lane. Photos: Streetsblog/Rudick

Cars will now have a tough time parking against the red curb, but isn’t this just going to encourage them to park on the bike lane instead? Why couldn’t they use these same devices to the left of the bike lane, where they could offer a little protection for cyclists and further reduce crossing distances for pedestrians, kind of like OakDOT did at the intersections and crosswalks around Lake Merritt BART?

Campbell points out that prior to this month’s carnage, Foothill got buffered bike lanes and a road diet. “Here’s a case where the street has had the full attention of OakDOT, and OakDOT still could not keep these people alive,” he said, adding that Foothill should have gotten protected bike lanes and protected intersections, which would make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians alike.

In other words, as long as OakDOT does half measures and outdated designs, the carnage will continue.

Note there will be a public meeting with OakDOT officials, Thursday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m., at the Garfield Elementary School on Foothill Boulevard at 22nd, to discuss further safety improvements.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Eyes on the Street: Oakland’s Newest Bike Lanes

By Matthew Roth |
Photos: WOBO Cyclists in Oakland’s Lakeshore district are celebrating a hard-fought new bike lane that runs along Harrison and Oakland Avenues south of I-580. Jen Jackson, Vice Chair and co-founder of Walk Oakland Bike Oakland (WOBO), helped spearhead the initiative, and was thrilled: WOBO is very excited about this important new addition to Oakland’s bike […]

Today’s Headlines

By Aaron Bialick |
Muni Union’s Frustrated Members to Pick New Leaders (SF Examiner) Salon‘s “Dream City” Series Asks If Urban Bicyclists Are “Just Elite Snobs” Driver Kills Cyclist Suzette McGrand-Benakki, 53, in Oakland (CoCo Times) Man Killed Bicycling on 101 in Burlingame (SF Examiner) Driver Injures Elderly Man in Crosswalk in Novato (Marin IJ) CHP Launches Bicycle and […]

Among Walkable Regions, San Francisco One of Most Dangerous

By Michael Rhodes |
A pedestrian crosses Van Ness Avenue, wary of a driver who seemingly intends to switch into the left lane. Photo: Bryan Goebel Just how dangerous is San Francisco for pedestrians? A new report on pedestrian safety in the 52 largest U.S. metro areas ranked San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont 13th safest for walkers, based on an index that […]