Eyes on the Street: OakDOT Installs Rapid Half-Measures Despite commitment to rapid response, OakDOT backs away from its most advanced designs at site of recent hit & run death

On Oct. 1, Streetsblog reported on the death of Huong Truong, who was killed by a hit-and-run motorist at the intersection of 22nd and Foothill, near Garfield Elementary. Subsequently, Oakland DOT officials spoke with the Oakland Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission (BPAC) about “Rapid Response” plans for the area. As of today, new vertical delineators and more signs are already installed, and more is going in.

However, Streetsblog, and advocates we spoke with, were disappointed to see that OakDOT seems to have walked away from its newest, safety-focused designs. In the recent past when pedestrians have been killed, such as at 23rd and Harrison, 26th and Foothill, as well as near Lake Merritt, Oakland installed Dutch-inspired intersection and crosswalk treatments, with pedestrian refuges and protection for cyclists (see below the treatment at 26th and Foothill, where a mother and child were killed last April):

It’s hard to square the image above with what just went in at 22nd and Foothill, four blocks away.

Bike East Bay’s Dave Campbell, who spoke with Streetsblog about the changes on 22nd, wanted to know “why wasn’t the latest thinking applied to this project?” We’ve put that question out to contacts at OakDOT and will update this post.

In fact, the vertical yellow posts at 22nd look more like the kind of treatments state transportation departments use to help cars correctly merge–not the kind of thing that protects pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.

Then there was the timing of the crosswalk at 22nd and Foothill. Streetsblog observed the cycles of the light, and it doesn’t even have a leading pedestrian interval, which would allow pedestrians to have a head start on the crossing, before turning cars. In fact, it has a motorist lead of a couple of seconds. Streetsblog can only hope this is a mistake that will be quickly remedied.

To its credit, Oakland is also doing treatments for the crosswalk at Munson Way nearby, directly across from Garfield Elementary, including reinforcing the no-parking zone to “daylight” the crosswalk by installing triangular curbs that prevent cars from parking there and blocking sight lines (see below):

But even here, it’s a bit baffling as to why OakDOT put them where they put them. Notice the location of these triangles, to the right of the bike lane.

Cars will now have a tough time parking against the red curb, but isn’t this just going to encourage them to park on the bike lane instead? Why couldn’t they use these same devices to the left of the bike lane, where they could offer a little protection for cyclists and further reduce crossing distances for pedestrians, kind of like OakDOT did at the intersections and crosswalks around Lake Merritt BART?

Campbell points out that prior to this month’s carnage, Foothill got buffered bike lanes and a road diet. “Here’s a case where the street has had the full attention of OakDOT, and OakDOT still could not keep these people alive,” he said, adding that Foothill should have gotten protected bike lanes and protected intersections, which would make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians alike.

In other words, as long as OakDOT does half measures and outdated designs, the carnage will continue.

Note there will be a public meeting with OakDOT officials, Thursday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m., at the Garfield Elementary School on Foothill Boulevard at 22nd, to discuss further safety improvements.