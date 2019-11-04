This Week: VOTE, Morning Bike Coffee, Post-Election
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday is ELECTION day! Don’t forget to vote.
- Tuesday Morning Bike Coffee Club. Come join this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition coffee meeting to meet new people, make friends, chat about bikes and other urban issues, all while supporting a local business. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 8-9:30 a.m., David Rio Chai Bar, 1019 Market St., S.F.
- Wednesday Post-Election Recap. Hear a breakdown of election results and what they will mean for the city, the new mayor, and the next set of elections. SPUR and political analysts provide a witty recap. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Plan Bay Area Pop-up. The Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) are hosting several “pop-up” events through mid-November at locations around the nine-county Bay Area. Staff will be asking participants their opinions on key strategies that would improve the Bay Area’s future by the year 2050. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5:30-8 p.m., West Oakland Senior Center, 1724 Adeline Street, Oakland.
- Wednesday Transformation of Yesterday’s Malls. Shopping centers are ripe for re-imagination, redevelopment, and a more cohesive pattern of urban development. Come hear how these sites are being rethought all around the Bay Area. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Thursday Light up the Night. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition distributes headlights to help keep people riding safe, Thursday, Nov. 7, 5-8 p.m. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them most, distribution locations are secret. Find out how to volunteer here.
- Thursday Women Bike Book Club. Everyone is invited to discuss biking, feminism, and the intersection of the two. Thursday, Nov. 7, 6-7:30 p.m., 5606 San Pablo Ave, Golden Gate Branch Library, Oakland.
- Saturday Plan Bay Area Pop-up. As with Wednesday’s “pop-up,” ABAG and MTC are trying to hear from as many people as possible about future planning for 2050. This one will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Health and Harvest Fair, 1800 Oakdale Avenue, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.