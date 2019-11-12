This Week: Commercial Development, Treasure Island, San Jose Public Spaces
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday/today! Commercial Development in Oakland. What are the challenges to building new office and commercial development in Oakland? Join a conversation between local planners and builders about what needs to happen to ensure that commercial properties can get built. Tuesday/today, Nov. 12, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Tuesday/tonight! The Future of Treasure Island. New developments on Treasure Island are slated to create 8,000 new homes, as well as restaurants, retail, entertainment, open space, a marina, new transportation options and more. Come learn how various aspects of these plans are unfolding and what they hold for the future of Treasure Island. Tuesday/tonight, Nov. 12, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday San Jose Public Spaces. With nearly 100 regional and neighborhood parks, as well as over 53 miles of trails, San Jose has developed a robust program for investing in open space and recreation. How might this program serve as a lesson to other South Bay cities, and how can these types of places catalyze a sense of community in our neighborhoods? Join SPUR to learn about the plans. Thursday, Nov. 14, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Thursday Biketopia. Come celebrate another year of bike advocacy at Bike East Bay’s annual member party and fundraiser. Thursday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline, Berkeley.
- Saturday Grand Opening of the Bike and Pedestrian Path on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Bike East Bay will lead a ride from Richmond BART to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge for the opening day ribbon-cutting. Check their site for a slew of other rides planned for opening day and after. Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m., 1700 Nevin Ave., Richmond BART, Richmond.
- Saturday Family Ride to Winterfest. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition invites parents and children to meet up and ride together to the Winterfest party. Saturday, Nov. 16, 1:45-2:30 p.m., starts at Fell Streets and Baker Street, S.F.
- Saturday Winterfest. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for their annual party celebrating all things bikey. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2-6 p.m., County Fair Building, Golden Gate Park, 1199 9th Ave, S.F.
