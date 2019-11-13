Today’s Headlines
- Three Collisions in San Francisco (SFExaminer, Hoodline)
- Dreamforce Shuts Down Block of Howard (Hoodline)
- Panhandle Playground Reopens (Hoodline)
- San Francisco High Rise Projects (Curbed)
- More on Tunnel Top Park (SFGate)
- 101 Ways to Live Sustainably (Curbed)
- Housing on UCSF Laurel Heights Campus (SFChron, Hoodline)
- Apple, Facebook and Google Can’t Solve Housing Crisis (CBS)
- Oakland Beating SF in Housing (SFChron)
- Berkeley Artist to Move “Big People” Statue (Curbed)
- Letters: Phase Out Fossil Fuels (SFChron)
- Commentary: Churches Have Sustainability Obligation (SFExaminer)
