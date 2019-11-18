Today’s Headlines
- Richmond–San Rafael Bridge Open to Bikes! (SFChron, MarinIJ)
- More on SFMTA’s Incoming Leader (SFChron)
- How ‘Muni Dairies’ Started (SFGate)
- BART is Out of Control (NBCBayArea)
- S.F. to Consider 20 mph on Some Streets (SFGate)
- More Bike Racks Coming (SFExaminer, NBCBayArea,
- SMART Gets Closer to Serving Larkspur (MarinIJ)
- SMART Costs to Reach Windsor (PressDemocrat)
- Why Can’t California Pass More Housing Legislation? (Curbed)
- Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Identified (SFExaminer)
- Muni Driver Printed Schedules for First Time (SFGate)
- Commentary: Why Another Bay Bridge is a Terrible Idea (SFChron)
