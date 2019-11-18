Today’s Headlines

  • Richmond–San Rafael Bridge Open to Bikes! (SFChron, MarinIJ)
  • More on SFMTA’s Incoming Leader (SFChron)
  • How ‘Muni Dairies’ Started (SFGate)
  • BART is Out of Control (NBCBayArea)
  • S.F. to Consider 20 mph on Some Streets (SFGate)
  • More Bike Racks Coming (SFExaminer, NBCBayArea,
  • SMART Gets Closer to Serving Larkspur (MarinIJ)
  • SMART Costs to Reach Windsor (PressDemocrat)
  • Why Can’t California Pass More Housing Legislation? (Curbed)
  • Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Identified (SFExaminer)
  • Muni Driver Printed Schedules for First Time (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Why Another Bay Bridge is a Terrible Idea (SFChron)

