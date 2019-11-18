Today’s Headlines

Richmond–San Rafael Bridge Open to Bikes! (SFChron, MarinIJ)

More on SFMTA’s Incoming Leader (SFChron)

How ‘Muni Dairies’ Started (SFGate)

BART is Out of Control (NBCBayArea)

S.F. to Consider 20 mph on Some Streets (SFGate)

More Bike Racks Coming (SFExaminer, NBCBayArea,

SMART Gets Closer to Serving Larkspur (MarinIJ)

SMART Costs to Reach Windsor (PressDemocrat)

Why Can’t California Pass More Housing Legislation? (Curbed)

Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Identified (SFExaminer)

Muni Driver Printed Schedules for First Time (SFGate)

Commentary: Why Another Bay Bridge is a Terrible Idea (SFChron)

