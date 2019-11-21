Today’s Headlines

Tumlin’s Terrific and Telling Tweets (SFExaminer)

Muni Looks to Speed J Church (BayAreaReporter)

Muni to Address Understaffing (ABC7, SFBay)

Future Scooters Regulated by Emerging Tech Office (SFExaminer)

SMART Announces Extension Opening, Expands Schedule (MarinIJ)

Tracking Struggles with Vision Zero (Citylab)

More on BART Stabbing (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

More on Outer Mission Neighbors Blocking Housing (Curbed)

New Head of Planning Commission (SFExaminer)

Berkeley Pauses ‘Big People’ Sculpture Removal (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: A’s Playing Games with New Stadium Proposal? (SFChron)

Commentary: BART Should be Safer than Cities it Serves (EastBayTimes)

