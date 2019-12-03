Support Your Voice for Livable Streets This Giving Tuesday

Screen Shot 2019-12-02 at 4.18.48 PM

It’s no secret that this has been a turbulent year for Streetsblog San Francisco, but thanks to your support we have pulled through and are preparing for an even bigger year in 2020. While Streetsblog San Francisco has always been able to rely on large donors such as the SEED Fund, Silicon Valley Foundation and Craigslist Charitable Fund, half of our budget has always come from reader donations. This giving Tuesday, and this entire month of December, we’re asking for your help again, to prepare for 2020.

donate-button-gold

And this was a hot year for news throughout the city as well, and it seems to be ending on an upswing. In October, the SFMTA finally approved the plan for “Better Market Street” after eight years of planning and debate. Supporters, both advocates and political leaders, called it the start of car-free streets and zones throughout the city.

Then, late last month, Mayor London Breed announced that Jeff Tumlin will lead the SFMTA. Tumlin, who created the Oakland Department of Transportation, is widely considered one of the most important thought leaders in the movement for safer streets and equitable transportation investments.

Meanwhile to the south, Roger went on a tour of the bike facilities in San Jose and came away impressed with the city’s ability to quick-build a protected bikeway network, which offers lessons for San Fancisco, Oakland and Berkeley.

So what does 2020 hold for the Bay Area? We don’t know, but we look forward to finding out and delivering the news you need to be the best-informed citizen advocate that you can.

Regardless of whether or not you choose to support Streetsblog San Francisco with a donation this month, please join us for our holiday party next Thursday, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m. at Lucky Duck Oakland, 302 12th Street. For more information, please click here.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week: Speak Up for a Safer Masonic and Second Street

By Robert Prinz |
The redesign of Masonic Avenue is up for approval at the SFMTA Board of Directors tomorrow. City staffers will also present design options for bike/ped improvements on Second Street Thursday, and this weekend has some good times in store with Park(ing) Day and Tour de Fat. Here are all the highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday: SFMTA Board of […]

SFMTA Considers Restricting Cars on Crooked Lombard Street

By Aaron Bialick |
The “crookedest street in the world” block of Lombard Street is a world-famous tourist attraction, but the resulting car traffic causes congestion and safety problems and may lead the SFMTA to ban tourists from driving that stretch. In an attempt to reduce pedestrian injuries and blocks-long car queues, the SFMTA Board of Directors on Tuesday […]

SFMTA Begins Installing More Bike Counters Around the City

By Bryan Goebel |
The SFMTA has begun installing 22 automatic bicycle counters at 15 locations throughout the city to help get a more accurate tally of the rising numbers of bicyclists in San Francisco. The Zelt inductive loop counters are placed 1 to 3 inches below the pavement and each time someone pedals over one, the system detects […]