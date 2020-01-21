Today’s Headlines

BART to Vote on Station Canopies (SFExaminer)

Profile of BART Board’s Lateefah Simon (SFChron)

Millbrae Wants Seamless Transit (DailyJournal)

Marin Transit Weighs Changes (MarinIJ)

The SMART Train Tax Extension Debate (MarinIJ)

Should Union Square Go Residential? (Curbed)

Berkeley Pedestrian Killed by Hit & Run Motorist (SFGate, Berkeleyside)

Oakland Police Recover Vehicle Used in Fatal Hit & Run (SFChron)

San Jose NIMBY’s Try to Block Buddhist Temple (Curbed)

Climate Change Means We Must Build (TechReview)

Commentary: Confessions of an S.F. Car Owner (SFChron)

Commentary: Blaming a Transit Agency Doesn’t Help Homeless (SFExaminer)

