Today’s Headlines

  • BART to Build Canopies Over Market Street Stops (SFChron)
  • BART Makes a Wrong Turn (EastBayTimes)
  • More on SMART Funding Battle (MarinIJ)
  • Michael Bloomberg Defeated by Confusing BART Fare Gate (SFGate)
  • Transit Ridership Declining (ABC7)
  • BD Wong to Voice Muni Announcements? (SFExaminer)
  • Or Ali Wong to Voice Muni Announcements? (NextShark)
  • 29-Sunset Could Become Rapid (SFExaminer)
  • The Light on the Transamerica Pyramid (Curbed)
  • Learn How to Walk (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Why Trees are a Social Justice Issue (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Free Muni is Not a Solution (SFChron)

