Today’s Headlines
- BART to Build Canopies Over Market Street Stops (SFChron)
- BART Makes a Wrong Turn (EastBayTimes)
- More on SMART Funding Battle (MarinIJ)
- Michael Bloomberg Defeated by Confusing BART Fare Gate (SFGate)
- Transit Ridership Declining (ABC7)
- BD Wong to Voice Muni Announcements? (SFExaminer)
- Or Ali Wong to Voice Muni Announcements? (NextShark)
- 29-Sunset Could Become Rapid (SFExaminer)
- The Light on the Transamerica Pyramid (Curbed)
- Learn How to Walk (SFGate)
- Commentary: Why Trees are a Social Justice Issue (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Free Muni is Not a Solution (SFChron)
